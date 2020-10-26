Kennith D. "Doc" Turner, age 78, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born in Harlan County Kentucky on January 22, 1942 to Jack and Evelyn Turner.
He was hurt in an accident at the age of 16 and was told he would never walk again, but he beat the odds with his strong will and determination and went on to excel in all sports from basketball, softball, bowling, and golf. He traveled all of East Tennessee as a referee for many years. He retired from Dodge-Baldor after 25 years. After retirement, he enjoyed watching his grandson, Patrick, play sports and hanging out and working at Mcdonald Hills golf course in Rogersville where he taught his granddaughter, Katie, his love of golf. The golf course was his second home and he loved the Owens family as his own. He enjoyed Cherokee Lake where he fished with his son and had cookouts at the campground with family and friends. Our favorite memory of our Dad will always be September 8, 2019 when he asked our Lord and Savior into his heart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Turner; and mother, Evelyn Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Enna Smith and Lois Penley; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Turner of the home; daughter, Tammy (Troy) Easterling of Rogersville; son, Kenny (Tammy) Turner of Surgoinsville; his most prized possessions, his grandchildren, Katie and Patrick Turner of Surgoinsville; grand-dogs, Dexter and Bandit; sister, Iva (Nick) Burkhart of Big Rock, TN; brother-in-law, David Smith of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Ethel Turner of Rogersville, Randi (Ed) Linkous of Rogersville, Melissa (Marcus) Monroe of Maryville; and all of his special nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his doctor who went above and beyond for him, Chelsea Babb.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville with the funeral ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at McKinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.