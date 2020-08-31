Hawkins County schools to begin operating in-person, pending board approval

Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced on Monday morning that the system has have been updating their operating plans and will seek to begin full system implementation, pending board approval this Thursday.
“I will be recommending we return students to school using a phased-in approach, starting with our elementary schools and proceeding up through high school,” Hixson said in his release. “We have already returned Keplar and McPheeter’s Bend Elementary Schools as of this week, utilizing morning and afternoon groups. The plan would follow with all other k-4 grades.”
The recommended timeline would have all students in all Kindergarten through twelfth grades return to school Mon-Thurs by Sept 14.
“This would give us a solid month to monitor student and staff safety prior to Fall break,” Hixson added. “Following Fall break, assuming no significant infections or large-scale quarantines, we would resume five days per week.”
The system will release a timeline for student return and a link to the updated plan, including revisions to the ‘yellow’ phase, pending board approval on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The system’s original school start date was Aug. 4, but that date was pushed back to Aug. 10 and then to Aug. 17. When classes began on Aug. 17, the entire system was within the ‘red’ phase, which limits access to all students on campus.
“[Schools will operate] on rotating schedules, which will allow a maximum of 25% of HCS students to attend in-class instruction daily,” reads the updated reopening plan. “HCS will employ the remote learning plan, consisting of all teachers instructing students remotely and in-person in a limited fashion.”
The ‘red’ phase is put in place when the average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents is “consistently and substantially higher than 10 over a 14-day period (or as identified by the school site).
The most current version of the school’s reopening plan can be read in its entirety at https://www.hck12.net/reopenplan.