Hawkins Co. Parks Director John Young and his staff have worked hard this past year.
In fact, they installed new playground equipment, repaired lots of flood damage at Laurel Run Park and mulched both Laurel Run and St. Clair Parks in addition to numerous other projects and still ended the current fiscal year a projected $13,000 under budget.
However, County Mayor Jim Lee told the County Commission’s Parks Committee that Young and his assistant had reached the maximum amount of comp time allowed and needed an extra part-time worker in order to keep up with the demand.
Thus, County Facilities Manager Sarah Davis presented the committee with a proposed 2020-2021 budget that included an extra $12,000 to pay the new part-time employee, who has not been hired yet.
After a nearly 45-minute discussion, the committee agreed to the $12,000 increase as well as an additional $5,000 increase to be used for part-time help on an “as needed” basis.
A need for extra help “The reason we’re asking for another part-time person is because we’re not getting inmate help up there like we have been in past years,” Lee said. “These guys are having to work so much that the comp time is getting out of hand. We’re going to end up having to close the park down one day a week, and we don’t want to do that at all. If we get inmate help later, we can always reduce the hours of the part-timer. We’re not obligated to work them.”
“People aren’t going to have anything to do this summer but go walk in the park,” Chairman Glenda Davis said. “If we have to close the park down even one day a month, I’m not for that. We need to work out something.”
The spring rains of 2019 did a lot of damage to both county parks and contributed to a lot of the extra time the parks department employees were working.
“Just at Laurel Run, we had a bridge that totally collapsed, downed trees, bridges stopped up with trees, and holes in driveways and the parking area where the water rushed through,” Davis told the Committee. “At St. Clair we had one big tree fall that broke some concrete.”
During the middle of mowing season, Young explained that it is difficult to keep the parks mowed and also work on large projects that need completed.
“Just one flood can cause a major disaster that two men cannot clean up,” Davis said.
A new playground for Laurel Run
Young also updated the committee on some of the finished and ongoing projects he and his team have worked on at both parks.
“One of the things we did that I was proud of was design and construct a new playground at Laurel Run Park,” Young said. “It consisted of four swings, a slide and two see-saws. A lot of the kids seem to enjoy it because it’s kind of a different slide and has some curves in it.”
Young and his team also put two tractor-trailer loads of mulch into the park—one load into the newly constructed playground and one load into the existing playground.
“The old mulch was all packed down and was black,” Young said.
New fences, roofs and gates
They also replaced all of the metal chains on the park’s swings, as the old ones had rusted, and installed a new fence around the tennis and basketball courts.
The park also received a new gate sign at the entrance to the park at no cost to the county.
“A tractor-trailer hit it and broke it, so they paid 100 percent for the new sign,” Davis added.
The old park caretaker’s residence, which is currently not being used, had also gotten into pretty bad shape.
“When I first went up there, I noticed that the house was leaking bad,” Young said. “In one of the rooms, it had actually damaged one of the walls.”
Young and his team repaired the leak and resulting damage.
They also remodeled the men’s restroom and added ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) approved “grab bars.”
They also replaced several signs around the park that had deteriorated, replaced much of the plywood on one of the two shelters, and ordered six new grills.
“Those grills are in bad shape,” Young said. “When I came here, there were holes all in the barbecue grills. That was one of my top concerns. The people actually came to me and said, ‘if you do anything, we need to replace those grills.’”
He hopes to replace the other six in the coming year.
He and his team are currently replacing a bridge that was washed away in last year’s spring rains. This project was made possible in part from some Eagle Scout’s generous donation of materials.
He hopes to have this bridge completed any day.
At the St. Clair Park, Young and his team added another tractor-trailer of mulch and repaired a concrete pad that was broken when a tree fell.
Laurel Run erosion project
In regard to the shoreline erosion project at Laurel Run, Young said, “with the money you all had on the grant, we got that taken care of as far as the money would go. We still have some rock left over. We had enough to do from one end of the park to the other, but the money we had from the grant was nowhere near getting the whole riverfront.”
“We still have about $123,000 worth left to do,” Davis added. “There is 1,176 feet left that is actively eroding.”
The Tennessee Valley Authority had contributed $50,000 worth of rock for the project, and Davis noted that they may be able to contribute to the project again at the end of its fiscal year if they have the resources.
“We need the larger rock now—the size of boulders,” Davis added. “We have plenty of the small rock left over.”
The committee also heard from Whitney Good, who works on financial assistance and grants within the mayor’s office, about a grant application to devise a 10-year plan for the county’s parks.
Local municipalities can also join in that grant to bring down the cost, which would be 20% of the overall cost, or about $9,000 for the county.
Other types of grants require a 10-year plan, including a potential grant that could pay for completion of the shoreline erosion project.
In the end, the Parks Department was budgeted at $185,714 for 2019-20, but is estimated to only spend $172,609.
Originally the Parks Department was proposing a $160,514 budget for 2020-21. With the committee’s recommended $17,000 increase for part-time help, however, the new number that was forwarded to the Budget Committee is $177,514 — still $8,200 below what was budgeted in 2019-20.
