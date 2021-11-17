The Hawkins County Board of Education voted earlier this month to initiate the process of surplussing the recently closed Keplar Elementary for potential sale of some or all of the school property.
Meanwhile BOE Chairman Chris Christian said he will schedule a workshop sometime before Christmas to discuss options for repurposing recently closed McPheeters Bend Elementary.
The BOE voted to close Keplar and McPheeters Bend at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The reasons cited included the cost of maintaining the facilities, as well as the fact that neither school had the minimum 100 students required to be eligible for state funding to help cover the salary cost for faculty and principal.
On Nov. 4 the BOE voted 5-2 to authorize director of school Matt Hixson to proceed with necessary preliminary steps required for surplussing the school.
Hixson was also directed to bring as much information as possible at the upcoming McPheeters Bend workshop. The board will have to make decisions on how to proceed with the sale of the property, and whether to sell the entire lot, or subdivide the revenue generating solar panels on the property and keep those.
The two no votes came from board member Tecky Hicks, who was opposed to closing both schools; and Judy Trent who has expressed concerns abut selling the Keplar property.
”They’re not making any more land”
During the Nov. 4 discussion there wasn’t information available about how much acreage the Keplar property encompasses.
“How am I going to vote on something that I don’t know anything about,” Trent said. “How can you or any of us vote on something that we don’t know. I say this all the time. They’re not making any more land. The Good Lord made it all at one time. And after you have to go back and buy land after you sell it for whatever, you’re going to pay triple, or more.”
Trent added, “I had already made up my mind that I was probably going to say yes. But not now that nobody can answer those questions for me.”
Christian noted that Hixson would be gathering tax assessments, surveys, and other pertinent information in preparation for an auction.
“Then he can bring that report back to us as a board and say, here’s your options,” Christian said. “How do you want to sell it? Then we set the perimeters.”
Hixson said he needs approval from the board to pursue the options available to us for surplussing the school itself and property owned by the Board of Education.
“That would include options if the board has a question about the cost of moving solar panels, and what’s entailed in that if we decide to keep them,” Hixson added. “The cost and implications of perhaps subdividing the property and keeping the solar panels as part of the board of education property. The cost of running an auction versus other means of surplussing district owned property.”
The Burem Missionary Baptist Church, which is located next door to Keplar, has expressed interest in purchasing the school property. The church wants to start a ministry there focussing on education, recreation, and family programming.
Other uses for McPheeters Bend
As for the future of McPheeters Bend, the board has already discussed possible options for utilizing that facility, such as an alternative school to serve students on the east end of Hawkins County, a training center and professional library for educators, and making the facility available in the evening for training by local fire and rescue agencies.
“I think there’s some opportunities there to utilize an asset that we have in our city, for the benefit of the entire county,” Christian said. “There was some questions as to what we said we were going to do as a board (with the closed schools). Reviewing the motion that was made pertaining to these two schools … it didn’t say that we were going to surplus either one of those. That may have been the intent. But with opportunities being what they are, I would at least like the opportunity to discuss some options if it’s a benefit to the county.”
Maintenance director Shannon Glass told the BOE in September the only big cost facility repair needed at McPheeters Bend is the roof, but it’s a flat, single ply roof that won’t be as expensive at Keplar’s roof.
Hixson had suggested that the board look at the feasibility of using McPheeters Bend on a year-by-year basis so that if the maintenance costs become too high they can potentially surplus the property and put it up for auction later.