If one can imagine a time before the 11-W bypass put downtown Rogersville to sleep then it is easy envision a generation that gathered at the Hale Springs Hotel and most notably the Sweet Shoppe.
Indeed a stroll down memory lane would not complete without a visit to this legendary Hawkins County hangout. For over forty years the hotel was utilized as a boarding house, a Greyhound Bus Terminal, Dr. Chambers had his office in the back, and Jim Biggs and Clay Jenkins had a Barber Shop on the east side. Olan Mills had a studio there as well.
The Sweet Shoppe also served a variety of purposes it was a newsstand, a candy store, an ice cream parlor, a tobacco shop and a restaurant.
There were porters at the entrance of the hotel and a cab stand nearby by. During World War II and the Korean War many soldiers caught the buses here for their deployment to parts unknown.
Lon Bible and his wife began operating the hotel around 1930 and around 1935 he opened up a small soda shop on the east end. They called it the “Sweet Shoppe”.
In 1945 William Phipps returned from the war took over the business and moved the restaurant to the more spacious west end. His young sons Heiskell, Allen and Bill worked as bus boy and soda jerks.
His wife Nell Rogan Phipps also helped establish the business. Mr. Phipps’s Sweet Shoppe had three had three sections. In the front there were displays of pipes, tobacco products and assorted boxes of candy.
The next section with a long counter and stools was the soda fountain that served ice cream, soft drinks, milk shakes and coke floats. There was also area where newspapers and magazines were sold.
Two ramps led down to the restaurant in the back, where breakfast and lunch were served. There were two rows of eight booths and a couple tables. There was also another counter and several stools.
Mr. Phipps smoked a pipe and sat at the counter in the front. Almost immediately the Sweet Shoppe was a popular gathering place for young and old alike. It was an after school haunt for high school kids and they often carved their names in the black tables.
Sometimes they would have a hamburger or fried barbeque sandwich while they did their home work and socialized. For a nickel one could play a selection on the juke box.
In the 1940’s and 1950’s a movie at the neighboring Roxy Theater and a visit to the Sweet Shoppe went hand in hand. Patrons could pay six cents for a vanilla or cherry coke at the fountain and pay fourteen cents to get into a show. If one was lucky there would be five cents left over for popcorn.
The Sweet Shoppe was busy place when the buses arrived each day. All the employees were busy waiting on all the passengers. Sometimes it could be a madhouse.
Saturdays were also very busy days as downtown stores often stayed open until eleven o’clock at night. On Sundays children at First Baptist Church would make the run between Sunday school and the morning service to the Sweet Shoppe for a milkshake or a fried doughnut and it was usually standing room only at the eatery.
Many people worked at the Sweet Shoppe over the years including, Kate Alvis, Ruby Wallace, Emma Cupp, Mollie Looney, Lula Frost, Gladys Williams, Marlene Jenkins, Irvin Gilbraith, Tammy Irving, among others.
After leasing the Sweet Shoppe for many years, Bill Phipps bought the Hale Springs Hotel from Lon Bible in 1959. He sold the establishment along with the Sweet Shoppe to Martha Nelson in 1964.
She turned the business into a conventional restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Under Mrs. Nelson’s direction the Sweet Shoppe offered a more detailed menu with a wide variety of home style foods. The Shoppe continued to be a popular gathering place.
Speedy Davis picked up his newspapers there every morning and Hard Rock was always trying to hitch rides among the customers. TVA workers, Tobacco buyers, and lumbermen often patronized the well liked eating place.
The Sweet Shoppe closed in 1981 much to the regret of its regular patrons. A few years later the Hale Springs Hotel was completely renovated and afterwards seemed to cater to a more affluent crowd.
The common man and woman felt as if they had lost their old stomping grounds. Shortly thereafter the Roxy Theater would also succumb to progress it was the ending of an era for many generations.
Today only memories of the Sweet Shoppe remain and regretfully it has become another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com