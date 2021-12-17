Although the County Commission voted last month to officially recognize Hawkins County HAZMAT as a fire department, Mayor Jim Lee said this week he wants to see proof that compliance issues have been resolved.
On Dec. 10 former Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HAZMAT) chief and treasurer Michael William Thacker pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court to felony theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery related to theft of more than $7,000 from the agency 2017-20.
Thacker was sentenced to restitutions and two years probation. He was also granted a Judicial Diversion which means his record can be expunged if he completes the terms of his probation.
This Comptroller investigation was prompted by a report filed by Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee.
Lee told the Review he became suspicious after discovering several ATM cash withdraws and cash back from purchases. Lee subsequently refused to pay HAZMAT the contribution funds approved by the County Commission.
“As soon as I found the suspicious activity, I reported it to the State Comptroller’s Office,” Lee said. “At this time we are only paying the (HAZMAT’s) necessary expenses like utilities.”
HAZMAT has since been taken over by new leadership.
At its November meeting the County Commission voted 20-0 to officially recognize Hawkins County HAZMAT as a county fire department so that its can be eligible for grant funding. The request was made by new HAZMAT Chief John Murnane.
Lee told the Review earlier this week, however, that he’s not quite ready to trust HAZMAT with county funding.
“As soon as HAZMAT shows me they have reorganized and are going to follow the rules and guidelines suggested by the State, we will move forward,” Lee said. “The County Mayor is the Accounting Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the county. It is my job to check for waste and fraud and then report it to the State Comptroller.”
Lee added, “There are three (Comptroller) investigations that are ongoing at this time (involving other agencies). One of those should be finalized very soon. I cannot comment on which departments these are.”
The Comptroller’s investigation into Hawkins County Hazmat revealed deficiencies in internal control and compliance, some of which contributed to Thacker’s ability to perpetrate his misappropriation without prompt detection.
These deficiencies included:
Deficiency 1: The Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HCERT) board did not maintain supporting documentation for many disbursements
The HCERT board did not require or retain adequate supporting documentation for many disbursements and other bank withdrawals.
Requiring documentation, such as invoices or receipts, allows board members to verify that the payment is proper and reasonable. Investigators found no supporting documentation (e.g., receipts or invoices) for 441 of 570 check disbursements examined. In addition, HCERT officials could not provide supporting documentation for the use of $450 from cash withdrawals other than those Thacker admitted using for his personal benefit. Thacker stated this $450 cash was used for HCERT purposes; however, due to a lack of supporting documentation, investigators could not determine if these funds were properly used or redeposited into the HCERT bank account.
Deficiency 2: The HCERT board did not establish adequate controls over fuel.
The HCERT board did not establish adequate controls over fuel including developing and adopting a fuel use policy, consistently using fuel logs in vehicles, and using board approved expense reimbursement forms. The lack of adequate controls over fuel increases the risk of fuel theft. A fuel use policy establishes controls over fuel and appropriate fuel use. Fuel logs should be maintained for all HCERT vehicles authorized for fuel purchases and should document the time, amount, and purpose of each purchase. Members who use their personal vehicles for HCERT business should be reimbursed by check. Fuel reimbursement forms should be used to document the purpose of all fuel reimbursement payments to HCERT members.
Deficiency 3: The HCERT board did not adequately segregate duties among board members.
The HCERT board did not adequately segregate duties among its board members. The board members responsible for maintaining records were also involved in collecting, depositing, and/or disbursing funds. Sound business practices dictate that the board is responsible for designing internal controls to give reasonable assurance of the reliability of financial reporting and the effectiveness and efficiency of operations. Allowing one board member complete control over a financial transaction increases the risk of fraud.
Deficiency 4: The HCERT board did not properly maintain accounting records.
The HCERT board did not properly maintain all transactions in an official accounting system. As a result, the accounting system did not reflect a credible and complete record of transactions and balances. An official accounting system should be the entity’s control record and should reflect all financial activity, which allows for accurate budgeting and financial reporting.
Deficiency 5: The HCERT board did not reconcile bank accounts.
The HCERT board did not reconcile bank accounts with accounting records. The reconciliation of bank statements is a necessary procedure to ensure all collections and disbursements are recorded accurately in the accounting records and is as a process of searching for and documenting questionable activity, errors, or variances.
Deficiency 6: The HCERT board did not require dual signatures on checks The HCERT board did not require dual signatures on checks during the period examined.
Requiring dual signatures on checks provides that more than one individual verifies check payments are both appropriate and reasonable.
Deficiency 7: The HCERT board did not ensure prenumbered receipts were issued or fundraiser collections were properly documented
The HCERT board did not ensure prenumbered receipts were issued for collections. Therefore, investigators could not determine if all funds donated or collected from fundraisers were remitted to the entity. In addition, investigators found no cash counts or other documentation confirming amounts collected for fundraisers. Therefore, investigators could not verify that all fundraiser collections and related cash used for change were properly deposited into a HCERT bank account.
Adequate documentation of collections increases accountability and reduces the risk that funds will be misused or misappropriated. HCERT officers indicated that they have corrected or will correct these deficiencies.