Betty L. Russell, born December 10, 1955, went home to be with Jesus on October 15, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Clarence and Dovie Helton; husband, John Russell; daughter, Christina Knight and also twin babies.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Russell, Shelina (Poke) Helton, Douglas (Jessica) RussellLuther Russell, Dovie (Robert) WIlliams; grandchildren, Austin, Brooke, Dale, Chelsey (Cameron) Housewright, Brandon, Blake, Alex, Megan (Ricky), Holden (Rachel) Presley, Hunter (Erica), Vandis; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Liam, Camden; brothers and sisters, Luther (Mary) Helton, Parlin (Tracy) Helton, Silas Helton, Fornia Helton, Sally McKeel, Vernia Mowell, Judy (Jessie) Russell; best friends and sisters, Jane Dalton, Martha Russell and Mary Helton; several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Gerald Helton and Benji Russell officiating. Graveside service were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in Courtney Cemetery.
