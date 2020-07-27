KNOXVILLE — The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department has requested assistance from the FBI’s Tennessee offices in notifying the state’s news media and residents concerning a critical missing persons alert.
The alert was issued for four-year-old Arella Kali Kemp and her mother, 32 year-old Virginia Corinne Kemp, who were last seen Friday morning, July 24, 2020, in the 4600 block of Fessenden Street NW, Washington, DC.
Both are white females with light complexions.
The child was last seen wearing a multicolor dress. A description of her mother's clothing was unknown.
The mother. who stands five-feet-one-inch tall, weighs 136 pounds, has blue eyes and bleached blonde hair, and may be driving a white 2020 Hyundai Veloster with tag DCGF-6304.
The case is being investigated by the MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division, but details of why they are being sought were not revealed to Tennessee FBI officials, a spokesperson in the Knoxville bureau said.
Anyone who has information as to their whereabouts, or who may have seen them, is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.