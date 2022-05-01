St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Sneedville is without a doubt the smallest Church in the Knoxville Diocese.
It was established over thirty years ago by the Glen Mary’s.
Normal Mass attendance at St. James is approximately 8-10 on a given Sunday but on April 24, at approximately 11:25 a.m. that changed.
A huge charter bus from Franklin, Tenn. pulled up and unload the entire eighth grade class from St. Matthew’s School. Fifty students along with the school principal, assistant principal, six teachers/chaperons and parents from the school exited the bus to attend noon Mass.
Their purpose was to attend Mass at St. James The Apostle and to meet the Parishioners. They were greeted by St. James Pastor Father Bartholomew Okere and Parishioner Richard Loper. Knights of Columbus members from Council 8860 erected a tent and set up chairs outside to accommodate the overflow crowd.
An outside speaker system was used to allow for participation in the Mass. Students served as Altar Servers, Lectors as Father Okere, Tennessee State Chaplain performed the Mass.
Refreshments were provided by Knights along with St. James parishioners for the kids after Mass. Tim Forbes, Principal of St Matthew’s School said their mission was to help with a carnival at the old Sneedville High School with a group from Lebanon, Tenn.
He said the Carnival scheduled for Saturday April 23 was very successful and afterwards the kids went out into the community to help with work projects that were planned for Sneedville residence.