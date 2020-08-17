An abandoned Rogersville car wash, located at the intersection of East Main Street and Lena Drive, was recently burned in an alleged arson.
The 19-year old Rogersville man who is charged with the crime told police that he noticed a 666 satanic symbol inside the car wash and tried to burn it off. This resulted in a fire that deemed the building a total loss.
Rogersville Alderman Mark DeWitte told the Board of Mayor and Alderman at their meeting last Tuesday that the building is a safety hazard and should be torn down.
18-year old Rogersville man charged with arson
On the evening of August 7, Rogersville Police and Fire Department responded to the scene as the aforementioned drive-through car wash was on fire.
According to the police report filed by RPD Assistant Chief Travis Fields, “a citizen observed a suspicious male walking near the fire scene.”
When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the “suspicious male,” who was identified as 18-year-old Darrell Edward Greene, Jr, and both officers felt that “he was a person of interest in the structure fire.”
Greene was then transported to the RPD station, where he “admitted [to Fields] to starting the fire using a flammable can of Old Spice body spray.”
He went on to tell Fields that “he was trying to burn off a 666 symbol that was located inside the window area of the car wash… he attempted to put the fire out and was unsuccessful, so he left the property.”
The report further states that, “the can of Old Spice spray was found outside of the car wash, where Greene said he tossed it as he was leaving.”
The car wash, which is owned by well-known local businessman and former State Representative Bruce Hurley and valued at $20,000, was a total loss due to the fire.
Greene was charged with arson and vandalism over $10,000. He was released on $1,000 bond and arraigned on August 10 in Hawkins County Sessions Court. His next court date is set for Nov. 4.
Board says building should be torn down
DeWitte told the board that he was recently approached by two men who were concerned that the abandoned building was a safety hazard, even before it was burned.
Readers may remember that this car wash was also the site of the 2006 murder of former property owner and automobile dealer Larry Vickers. Even though 14 years have passed since Vickers was murdered, no one has been charged with the murder and it remains a cold case. The car wash has been abandoned since Vickers’ death.
“There were homeless people and kids running in and out of there,” DeWitte said. “We don’t want anybody hurt, of course.”
86-year-old building owner Bruce Hurley was involved in a two-vehicle accident at the beginning of June, so DeWitte noted that his daughter, Pam Hurley, has been made aware of the building’s condition.
Hurley was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way as a result of the crash, which injured both Hurley and the other driver involved. Hurley is currently recovering in a rehab center.
“[Pam Hurley] said that there is no insurance on that building, so their plans are to tear it down,” DeWitte told the board. “I don’t know how quickly that’s going to happen, but maybe we as a city can kind-of move that along a little bit because that’s just a hazard.”
At City Attorney Bill Phillips’ recommendation, the board agreed to send Pam Hurley a letter regarding the city’s dilapidated property ordinance.