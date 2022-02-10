The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Legislative Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. at the American Legion Post 21 at 1924 East Main Street Rogersville, Tennessee.
Invited guests
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, who represents the First Congressional District of Tennessee which includes Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties.
Congresswoman Harshbarger serves on the following committees in the 117 Congress: House Committee on Education and Labor; Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions; Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development; House Committee on Homeland Security; Subcommittee on Cyber security, Infrastructure Protection and Invasion; and Subcommittee on Oversight, Management & Accountability
Tennessee State Senator Frank Niceley represents the Eighth District, which includes Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, and Union Counties. He is a senate of the member of the 112th General Assemblies. He also served in the House of the 96th, 97th, 104th through 112th General Assemblies. He is 1st Vice-Chair, Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee
Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg represents the 4th District of Johnson, Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins . Senator Lundberg has served as a House member in the 105th -109th General Assemblies. He has served as a Senate member of the 110th-112th General Assemblies. He is 1st Vice Chair of the Education Committee, a Member of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee and a Member of the Judiciary Committee.
Tennessee State Representative Gary Hicks represents Ninth District, which includes Hancock and Hawkins County. He has served as a House Member of the 109rd through 112th General Assemblies. Representative Hicks serve as Chair of the House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee, Member of the House Finance, Ways and Means, Member of the Finance, Ways, and Means Appropriations Subcommittee, Member of Insurance Committee, and Insurance Subcommittee, Member of Select Committee on Rules, Member of Joint Pensions, Vice Chair Finance, Ways and Means Committee of the Second Extraordinay Session, and Vice Chair, Finance, Ways, and Means Committee of the Third Extraordinary Sessions.
Tennessee State Representative Scotty Campbell represents the 3rd district which includes Johnson, Carter, and Sullivan Counties. He has served as a House member of the 107th -112th General Assemblies. Representative Campbell serves as a Member of the Finance, Ways and Means Appropriations Subcommittee, Criminal Justice Committee, Financial, Ways and Means Committee, Transportation Committee, Health and Safety Committee of the Second Extraordinary Session, Election Committee of the Third Extraordinary Session, and Member of the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee of the Third Extraordinary Session.
Our Federal and State elected officials will be giving an update on legislative issues that will affect Hawkins County.
Tickets for this event are available for $20 each.
Seating is limited and tickets may not be available at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office or from any Chamber Board member.
For additional information please contact the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce at 423-272-2186.