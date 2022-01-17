A Kingsport woman is facing multiple charges including two counts of child endangerment after police paced her vehicle at 90 mph on Highway 11-W with two small children in the back seat.
Amber Cheyenne Corder, 25, 212 Lewis Lane, Kingsport, was arraigned Jan. 12 in Hawkins County Sessions Court on child endangerment charges, as well as DUI, speeding, and failure to stop for blue lights.
Church Hill Police Department Officer Chad Gillenwater stated in his report that on Jan. 12 around 2:12 a.m. he observed an eastbound Nissan Rogue on Highway 11-W traveling 73 mph near the New Canton Road intersection.
Gillenwater reported that after he turned in an attempt to catch the vehicle he observed it “significantly gaining speed”. When Gillenwater caught up to the vehicle he initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of 11-W and Hawkins Avenue.
“Said vehicle refused to stop and continued eastbound, at which time the vehicle was paced in excess of 90 mph,” Gillenwater stated in his report. “The vehicle then continued approximately another 2.5 miles to the intersection of Englewood Avenue (in Mount Carmel) where the vehicle eventually stopped after observing multiple other police cruisers.”
Gillenwater reported that he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Corder, and also observed her two small children, ages 8 months and two years, secured in the back seat.
Corder allegedly admitted to drinking a pint of “peach liquor” and was unable to perform field sobriety tests.
She was released Thursday, Jan. 13, on $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Feb. 1.