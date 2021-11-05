Surgoinsville Elementary School celebrated "ROCK YOUR SCHOOL DAY" by dressing as the rock stars they are and learning in different and exciting ways.
Surgoinsville Middle School's, Josh Fritts, The Screaming Eagles, and the SMS cheerleaders also helped celebrate the day.
Each year thousands of educators from around the world participate in Rock Your School, impacting millions of students.
Teachers are encouraged to do something different in the classroom to create a memorable experience for the teacher and students.
Surgoinsville Elementary Honor Roll: First 9 weeks
3rd Grade All A’s
Kylie Albanese, Maddox Bacino, Charlotte Baker, Jackson Coakley, Dalton Collier, Liam Davidson, Sadie DeLeon-Rodriguez, Gavon (J.J.) Goforth, Chase Hagen, Jake Hunley, Brooklynn Mallory, Malcolm Matlock, and Ilana McAmis.
3rd Grade All A’s & B’s
Avery Carr, Chance Chapman, Riley Collis, Rilee Davidson, Hunter Duncan, Riley Edwards, Madison Gadbaw, Lily-Stone Guridi, Jackson Jenkins, Jase Jones, Jaxon Jones, Izsy Kling, Elijah Livesay, Elijah Long, Tevon Mathis, Andy Miller, Shealyn Mitchell, Neveah Moore, Raelynn Moore, Collin Murphy, Donavan Price, G.T. Price, Ryan Price, Easton Snyder, Melany Sosa, Jayleigh Steffey, Annabella Suthers, Jace Thacker, Cameron Thompson, Aubree White, and Daniel Wilmoth.
4th Grade All A’s
Macie Barger, Levi Barrett, Addison Byrd, Aubrey Christian, Dawson Davis, Harlan DeHut, Nikolai Dykes Wallen, Andrew England, Emma Goode, River Hilton, Theresa Holley, Alexus Nicely, and JonAvay Steele.
4th Grade All A’s & B’s
Zoe Brown, Amelia Chapman, Caleb Christian, Erin Hawkins, Zaylen Hutchison, Gabriel Juarez, Neveah Mechling, McKinley Moore, Katee Parton, Parker Rowland, Alexandro Verdugo-Perez, Luke Williams, and Brandon Willis.