Mount Carmel's first 'Santa on the Stage' event on Dec. 12 was a success, with over 100 children served.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were set up on the stage on Main Street in downtown Mount Carmel. The event took place from 12 to 2 p.m. and offered a socially distant alternative to the town's annual Christmas parade.
Families were able to drive up to the stage, roll down their window and have candy given to their children without even getting out of the car.
"This is the first of many more positive starts to Mount Carmel," newly-elected Mayor Pat Stilwell said of the event. "This is the first event where the Mayor and all of the Aldermen have shown up in many years."