A Mount Carmel woman was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old autistic grandson was located wandering along Main Street, apparently headed toward Highway 11-W.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. said this was the second time the child has escaped from the home of his grandmother, Diana Dorn Rhoton, 60, 424 Bay Street.
The previous incident occurred on Feb. 17 when the child was rescued from the shoulder of Highway 11-W. Lunsford said the child, seems to be fascinated with the highway, and was headed that direction again Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday Mount Carmel police responded to a report that a toddler had been rescued by a passing motorist on the 400th block of E. Main Street.
Lunsford told the Review that the child managed to get out of his grandmother’s residence and walked through residential yards to get to Main Street.
The child walked through yards and almost got eaten up by some dogs in somebody’s yard, and made it to Main Street, and then almost got hit by a car,” Lunsford said. “The driver stopped and called police, and held on to the child until we got there.”
MCPD Detective Hunter Jones stated in his report that upon arrival he recognized the child from the Feb. 17 incident when the child was located on 11-W.
“(Rhoton) stated that she was babysitting the child during the day while his mother was at work,” Jones said of the Feb. 17 incident. “I observed a push handle to open the front door that the child could manipulate easily. I advised Ms. Rhoton that she needed to secure the door with locks outside the child’s reach. I reiterated to her the danger of the child leaving the residence and being nearly struck by vehicles. A DCS referral was made on that occasion and a report filed by Ptl. Lindsey.”
On Tuesday Jones and Chief Lunsford went back to Rhoton’s residence where they determined that Rhoton had been taking a nap.
When they were able to get Rhoton to answer the door she reportedly indicated she was not aware of the child being missing.
“I had to advise her twice before she understood that the juvenile was gone from the residence,” Jones said. “Ms. Rhoton stated that she had been asleep, and the child must have walked out of the door. Ms. Rhoton was advised to respond to Main Street where the child was located. She then contacted the child on Main Street. Ms. Rhoton’s sister then arrived on scene.”
Jones added, “This has been a recurring issue with the child being allowed to leave the residence. Due to the child being located within feet of Highway 11W on both occasions, I feel the child was, and continues to be in extreme danger.”
Upon seeking the advice of the Attorney General’s office Jones arrested Rhoton and charged her with child endangerment and child abuse/neglect.
The child was turned over to Rhoton’s sister for safe-keeping.