The Kingsport Farmers Market will open for its first market day on Saturday, April 30. The season will then officially kick off on May 7, with some fun activities to get you in the farmers market mood.
The market will open at 7 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. or until sold out. The Kingsport Farmers Market has something for everyone, including fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, local artisan crafts and so much more.
“We are glad to welcome people back to the market this season,” said Kristie Leonard, market manager and Special Events Coordinator for Kingsport. “These last few years have given us all a new appreciation for local goods and services, and the Kingsport Farmers Market is one of the best places to shop local.”
On May 7, join the market for a celebration of the new season, featuring live music from Mike Milhorn and friends. The Dobyns-Bennett Agriculture students and Keep Kingsport Beautiful volunteers will be helping the first 100 kids at the market to transplant tomato plant seedlings to take home from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Volunteers will also be sharing information on pollinator plants for your garden. Celebrate Kentucky Derby Day with $1 rides at the Kingsport Carousel, opening at 10 a.m. Plus, participate in rock painting with the Kingsport Public Library. You won’t want to miss it!
Wednesday markets will begin on May 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. To learn more about the Kingsport Farmers Market, please visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.