The Walters State Community College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-23 academic year.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 1. The application can be found at:
To apply, prospective students must first be admitted to the college.
Those who have not yet completed this step may do so at:
The Foundation offers almost $500,000 each year in scholarships funded by donations from individuals and businesses. Some are awarded based on academic achievement while others are based on financial need.
Scholarship funds are awarded in addition to aid received from Pell grants, Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship. Funds can be applied to tuition, books, transportation costs and other education-related expenses.
If you have questions about financial aid or available scholarships, contact the Walters State Financial Aid Office at 423-585-6811.
Maryville College Fall Dean’s List
Local students have made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.
Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
Hawkins Country’s Dean’s List students include:
Avalon Beggs from Church Hill.
Emily Christian from Church Hill.
Britton Bolton from Rogersville.
Carson-Newman 2021 fall graduates
The following Hawkins County students graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution’s fall semester.
Holly Cline of Bulls Gap who earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner.
Brittney Drinnon, of Mooresburg who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art.
Kobe Evans of Mooresburg who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
University of North Georgia Dean’s List
Jaden-Ann Fraser of Surgoinsville,TN, made the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Austin Peay Dean’s List
Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Jordan Cathey from Rogersville as one of the students named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during Fall 2021. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
UT MARTIN Chancellor’s Honor Roll
Zachary A. Trent of Bulls Gap earned Highest Honors on UT Martin’s Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
To be eligible for the Highest Honors on the UT Martin Chancellor’s Honor Roll a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.8 through 4.0 gpa.
SNHU Dean’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List:
Brittny Horton of Rogersville.
Joshua Whorton of Rogersville.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.
SNHU President’s List
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Hawkins County students on the President’s List include:
Jodi Kasprzyk of Rogersville.
Kristi Elliott of Church Hill.
Ashley Robinson of Rogersville.
Jazmine Hall of Church Hill.
Brody Robinson of Rogersville.
Ashley Henry of Rogersville.