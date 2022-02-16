On November 1, 2021, 15 year Damien Roy Osborne was reported as a missing juvenile to the Kingsport Police Department.
While foul play is not suspected at this time, due to his minor age, Investigators are making every possible effort to locate him.
He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen around the 400th block of Allen Drive.
Anyone who sees him or who may know his current whereabouts is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: