Janice Duncan reflects on Sept. 11, 2001

1. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
I was teaching high school science at Logan County High School in Russellville Ky. The library was across the hall from my room and the librarian came over and told me there had been an attack in the World Trade Center in New York. My first reaction was disbelief. We all had 20” TV’s in our rooms but no internet yet. So, the school turned the news on all of the TV’s for the rest of the day. We were only about 40 miles from Ft. Campbell, Ky so we knew that many many many folks from our area were about to be deployed and put directly in harms way. It was very sobering. It was as somber and quiet a day as I ever remember as a teacher. Lots of asking, “What’s going to happen now?” Lots of, “What can we do to help?” Lots of praying and asking why.
2. What emotions did you feel when you learned of the attacks?
I recall talking with some other faculty members about former students who had joined the military. We had several that we all knew and loved and some of our faculty had children that were serving at the time. We all were well aware of what was inevitable as the day’s events unfolded. My heart was so heavy. Unfortunately, our fears became reality when a former student, Corporal Joshua Moore, was killed in Iraq in May 2007.
3. In what ways did this day change your life?
Our family went on a Disney Cruise in October 2001. I had flown to New Orleans in March 2001 in a very pleasant, lax security experience. However, in October 2001 flying to Orlando was a completely different experience. German shepherds everywhere. Soldiers with machine guns and tight security searches at all points. I think lots of innocence was lost on Sept. 11. We never thought the battle would be brought to our shores. On that day we learned that it already had. It makes me sad that trust has waned and we live looking over our shoulders so much of the time.