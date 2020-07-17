ROGERSVILLE — Warner Leake, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was a retired pipefitter with TVA.
Warner was a faithful member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Derb" and Fannie Adams Leake; sisters, Myrtle Ann Ray, Helen Leake Adams, Lula Leake Adams and Cassie Leake Chandler; brothers, Billy Leake, Charlie Leake, John Ramsey, Frank Leake and Jimmy Leake.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Trudy Feagins Leake; daughter, Elizabeth Johnson and husband, Donald, of Baileyton; sons, Jeff Leake, and wife, Sherry of Greeneville, John Quillen and wife, Ashley, of Rogersville; grandchildren whom he raised, Aimee Gillespie and husband, Ryan, of Baileyton, Shasta Carr and husband, Bill, of Greeneville, Timothy Quillen of the home; other grandchildren, Dylan Leake of Greeneville, Chris Johnson of Baileyton, Tori Hall and Jonah Quillen both of Rogersville, Donnie Johnson and William Johnson both of Athens, Harley Manis of Mosheim; great-grandchildren, Zavier Gillespie, Sophie Gillespie, Kasen Carr, Kayler Carr, Alex Leake, and many other great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 10 a.m. until 12 noon, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins, Rev. Andy Sensabaugh and Rev. Dean Buell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenelawn Memory Gardens in Greeneville, TN.
