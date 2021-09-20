In a year full of uncertainties and unknowns, Rhonda Winstead, principal of Rogersville City School, has had one thing for certain in her mind-retirement.
After 34 years in education, 29 of which were at RCS, Mrs. Winstead decided to retire.
First the school celebrated her with a popsicle parade of good wishes by the students. Then on Sept. 16 held a catered lunch for staff and family.
“This is the school I always wanted to be a part of,” Winstead said.
She has served the students of RCS as a 7th grade math teacher, assistant principal, and finally principal.
“It’s time to go home and spend time with my parents and new grandson”, Winstead said.
Her final day was Sept. 16.