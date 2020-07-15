Dear Rogersville Police Chief Doug Nelson and Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson,
On behalf of downtown merchants, we want to thank you for your amazing organizational effort to protect the downtown this past Saturday from possible violence and destruction.
We are so proud of our men, who endured the July heat, who put themselves at risk to be there on our behalf protecting us.
We send our thanks as well to officers from Sullivan, Hancock, Greene and Jefferson Counties, as well as other units some of which came from as far away as Roan County.
As I rode through town on Sunday morning, I was choking between tears, thanking God for answering prayers that had been prayed on the town square just Friday night. We are so aware the outcome could have been entirely different. Prayers were answered, especially our prayers for protection of our officers as well.
Thank you again!
Downtown businesses,
Sheldon Livesay