Man hides in doll house after girlfriend fires gun at him

A Hawkins County woman is now facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun at her boyfriend, who attempted to flee into a neighboring yard and hide in an outdoor doll house.
On the afternoon of Oct. 2, HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins responded to a home on Carters Valley Road in Rogersville in reference to a domestic disturbance with shots fired.
According to Hutchins’ report, resident Delina Whited, 32, was crying seemed “very upset;” however, “she stated that nothing was going, no one was there besides her and her kids, and she was shooting fireworks off the back porch.”
Hutchins noted that that Whited’s three children “appeared to be in distress but wouldn’t cooperate with officers.”
At this point, a neighbor passing by stopped and told officers that a man in a gray shirt ran from the back porch, to the neighbor’s house, and hid in a doll house in the back yard.
“After checking the doll house at the neighbor’s, Mr. Bradley Guy, 36, was located, hiding with several syringes in the doll house…” reads the report.
Guy told officers that he and Whited had been in an argument and he had walked to the back yard to get away.
“Whited then walked out on the back porch and started to argue again with a gun in her hand and pointed the gun at him,” reads the report. “Guy told [Whited] to shoot him as he walked away, then [Whited] shot the firearm.”
Guy told officers that it was at this point that he ran to the neighbor’s and hid in the doll house.
Officers also spoke with the neighbor who lives behind Whited, and the neighbor told officers, “he heard Guy tell the female to shoot him then heard a gunshot.”
At this point, HCSO Deputies Jesse Harrell and Bill Wilson attempted to place Whited under arrest, but she started to fight and resist them. Once Whited was in officially in custody, “she admitted shooting the firearm and told [Hutchins] that she had put the gun under her mattress.”
She also confessed to lying to officers about not knowing Guy and then told officers that they were, in fact, dating.
She also told Herrell that “she shot at Guy because she wanted him to leave.”
Officers later found a 9mm Glock under Whited’s mattress. Whited was charged with filing a false report, resisting arrest, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
A DCS referral was also made in relation to the incident.
Whited was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Monday on the above charges and was released from jail on $2,000 bond and will be back in Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
Overdose suspect bites EMS worker
In other news, HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit responded to 120 Cherokee Street in Surgoinsville on the evening of Oct. 7 “in reference to EMS needing assistance due to fighting on the scene.”
Hawkins Co. EMS paramedic David Benton told Wilhoit that EMS had been called to the residence for a possible seizure call and found Timothy Crabtree, 53, laying in the bed when they arrived.
“Benton said that once he announced himself, Crabtree sat up and started swinging at him,” reads the report. “Benton was able to take Crabtree to the floor in an attempt to protect himself, but, at some point, Crabtree bit him on the thumb, drawing blood.”
Crabtree was very combative and had to be restrained for his own safety before being transported to the hospital.
“Benton advised that Crabtree was suffering from an overdose from some type of narcotic,” reads the report.
Crabtree was transported to the hospital, but a warrant will soon issue against Crabtree for assault.