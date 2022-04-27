I don’t understand why some people think it’s OK to let their 100 pound pit bulls or any other large aggressive dog run loose.
Just recently there were three pit bull cases in Hawkins County: one involving cows being killed and injured; one involving an elderly man who was attacked and seriously injured; and just last week, a pet being killed in its own yard.
Pit bulls are very gentle, loving dogs to their masters and other people they’re familiar with. My cousin has a pit bull named Dino who is the sweetest, most loving dog in the world. But, he’s also a killer. It’s in his DNA to hunt, fight and kill.
I witnessed Dino get loose and attack the neighbor’s front door because a cat was sitting in the window. If there had been a person at the door at that moment, it might have ended badly for everyone involved. That’s why they keep Dino fenced in, and don’t let him run at large.
My 30 pound dog Maggie is living under a constant death threat because one of our neighbors chooses to let her two 100 pound bulldogs run loose.
First of all, it’s not OK to let any dog run loose on other people’s property. It’s not safe for the dogs, and it’s not considerate to your neighbors.
There are dogs running loose all over our neighborhood. They come and steal my shoes off the porch. They get into the garbage and make a mess, or take a big dump in the yard. Three of Maggies dog brushes have been stolen off the porch.
Maggie was attacked by two bulldogs
It’s a pain in the butt, and very inconsiderate on the part of the dog owners. But, these two bulldogs are putting Maggie’s life at risk.
The one white female bulldog has had it out for Maggie since day one. The second brown female bulldog is nicer, but she goes along with whatever Whitey does.
Our yard is fenced in so that we can let Maggie run loose and keep her safe. Whitey and Maggie hate each other and always growl and snap at each other from opposite sides of the fence.
Somehow one Saturday in January Whitey and Brownie got into the yard while Maggie was outside by herself. Luckily my wife Lynn heard the commotion and looked out to see those two 100 pound dogs on top of Maggie. I was in the bathroom, so I didn’t hear anything until Lynn started screaming.
I went out there and threw Whitey over the fence, and I really hope the landing hurt. Brownie ran and I went to get a gun. By the time I got back outside Brownie was gone.
I put the gun back and went and had a few choice words with my neighbor’s son — which probably freaked out the whole neighborhood because I can be loud. Having grown up near the Great Lakes Naval Base and around so many sailors, I also developed quite a colorful vocabulary which I’m not proud of.
I shouldn’t have to contemplate killing a dog
The neighbors kept their bulldogs tied up for a few days after the incident, but most of the time they’re still out running loose.
Maggie had a $120 vet bill for stitches on her head and antibiotics. Last year she got hurt and had to get stitches on her side. That was another $300 for the vet. I didn’t see that happen, but in hindsight it was probably the bulldogs. It would be a big coincidence if it wasn’t.
I’m really trying to get through life without having to shoot a dog. As I told the neighbor boy after Maggie was attacked — If they love their dogs, they’ll keep them out of my yard.
We shouldn’t have to live like that. I shouldn’t have to contemplate killing a dog, or worry about Maggie being killed in a most violent and heinous way in her own fenced-in yard. If people can’t be considerate neighbors and/or responsible pet owners, maybe it’s time for a harsher law to help them learn some consideration.
Three recent Hawkins County cases
Just recently in Hawkins County I can point to three incidents of violence involving pit bulls running at large.
There was the highly publicized case of four pit bulls in the Persia community just south of Rogersville killing and injuring cows in September, November and December.
The dog owner was identified and charged with felony vandalism and allowing dogs to run at large. The felony vandalism charge was dismissed after he agreed to pay about $4,600 in restitution to the cow owners, and he got a year of probation for allowing dogs to run at large.
In a second incident last month well known 82-year-old long distance runner Doyle Carpenter was attacked and injured by a pit bull while he was running on Clinch Valley Road. According to my source, he had to undergo expensive and painful rabies treatments because the dog didn’t have its shots.
Being a good person, Mr. Carpenter chose not to press charges against the owner.
And just last week a Bulls Gap couple reported to the HCSO their small Chihuahua that was tied up outside in their yard was killed by their neighbor’s pit bull. The couple heard dogs fighting outside and looked out to see the neighbor’s pit bull in their yard shaking its heads with their Chihuahua in its mouth.
Can you imagine how traumatic that must have been? It’s just horrible. But, it’s also completely avoidable if people who own pit bulls and other large aggressive dogs will be more responsible and considerate.
Tougher law to get their attention
Here’s where I think the Tennessee General Assembly need to take action.
In my humble opinion, if you allow a pit bull or any other large aggressive dog to run loose in your neighborhood, you should be charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment. If you do it a second time, it’s still a misdemeanor but you have to spend a mandatory 48 hours in jail.
If you do it a third time, you should be charged with felony reckless endangerment.
To me it makes sense.
If you shoot a gun at your neighbor’s property, you will be charged with felony reckless endangerment. Some might say pit bulls are less dangerous than a bullet fired out of a gun.
Try telling that to Maggie, Mr. Carpenter, the dead cows, or the Chihuahua owners.