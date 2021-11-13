Well if you recall the article from last week regarding “smishing,” otherwise known as SMS fishing, I ended by saying this week I’ll talk about some possible ways to not have to see spam texts on your cell phone in the first place.
Full disclosure. When I wrote that I actually thought I could find some ways to prevent them completely. Sadly, all of my research I intended to use for this article has failed me. I’m beginning to think there is no way to completely eliminate text spam.
Don’t despair. You can reduce unwanted text messages and help prevent them from showing up on your phone and other mobile devices even if they can’t be completely eliminated. Let’s look at some methods you can employ, and I will try to gauge the effectiveness of each.
Don’t reply directly to any spam text message
Directly replying to a spam text message lets a spammer know that your number is genuine. What happens next? They can sell your phone number to other spammers who might bombard you with promises of free gifts and product offers.
In my opinion if you can resist replying, you have begun to significantly reduce the number of spam texts you’ll get. Scammers don’t want to waste their time with inactive numbers so just make it look like you never received the text. Don’t even click on it!
Treat your personal information like it’s cash
Spam text messages may try to lure you into disclosing personal information like how much money you make, your Social Security number, and credit card details. Most legitimate companies do not request personal information like passwords, account details, and other personal details via text messages.
When in doubt, look up the company phone number, call them, and verify if a legitimate request was made. Don’t call the number sent in the text message. If you’ve taken the advice in point one above, you wouldn’t have even clicked on it to open the message! Not revealing any of this type of information is VERY effective in shutting down the intent of the spammer.
Don’t click on any links in the text message
Clicking on a link in a spam text message could install malware that can collect information from your phone. It can take you to spoof sites that look real but are designed to steal your information. Malware can also slow down your cell phone’s performance by taking up space on your phone’s memory. Once the spammer has your information, it can be sold to marketers or, worse, identity thieves.
If for some reason you do find yourself linked to a website, keep in mind that you need to pay close attention to the URL of that site. That’s the text in the “address bar” of your browser. Any legitimate site is going to have the company name, spelled correctly, right in front of the dot in the address. For instance, if the company name is ABC, the URL should read “www.(any other text).abc.com, or abc.net, etc. It should NOT be www.abc.(any other text).com. The company, as a rule, is the last thing before the dot. Be VERY suspicious if it’s not.
Review your cell phone bill regularly
It’s smart to check your phone bill regularly to make sure it reflects the correct amount. If there are charges that don’t look right, call the phone company and find out if you’re receiving or sending spam messages from your phone.
Check your phone’s settings
Your phone probably has built-in features to help block unwanted calls and text messages.
For Android phones, look for the three dots in the top right-hand corner of your text. Click on it and select “People” and “Options.” Next, select “Block” to stop receiving spam text messages from that number.
For iPhones, click on the “i” in the top right-hand corner of the spam text. Next, click on the number and select “Block.”
This action for the most part is not the most effective method out there. A majority of the time, the number you’re blocking is only being used once to send a message to you. A scammer who knows what they’re doing will “spoof” the number they’re using. Apps for doing that are regularly available on the internet, and will make the person you are calling appear to be getting a call from a number that isn’t the one they’re calling from. I’m sure many of you have gotten calls that appear to be coming from your own number!
Also, a common trick is to “spoof” a number to make it appear it’s coming from a local number. Spam calls to my phone a lot of the time start with the 423 area code, and even use 754 as the first three digits. They want to make you think that if it’s local to you, it isn’t spam!
The National Do Not Call Registry
Wondering how to stop spam calls? Adding your phone number to the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry lets you opt you out of receiving most telemarketing calls. If you receive an unwanted call after your number is on the registry for 31 days, you can report it to the FTC.
Personally I find being on the Do Not Call Registry is just slightly effective. Most spammers pay no attention to the list. However, if you do ever talk directly to a person and let them know you’re on the list and will report them if they call back, it can make it slightly more effective. It’s very hard to determine that a spammer has called you twice and therefore could be reported if they’re not using the same number every time they call however. Most spammers are smarter than that, and getting smarter every day.
Check your carrier for call-blocking services
Most major carriers offer call-blocking services or plans that let you block phone numbers from unknown callers for a specific period of time. These call-blocking services or apps can usually block texts as well. My carrier, Verizon, offers an app called “Call Filter.” I have used it with some success.
I have also used some third-party blocking apps that are offered through the App Store or Google Play. In fact I’ve tried a couple of them as research for this article. Some of the more common ones are Robokiller, Nomorobo, Hiya, YouMail, Truecaller, and TrapCall.
The biggest issue I have found with these is trying to get them dialed in correctly to only filter out the texts and calls you don’t want, and let the others come through. If you’re like me, and receive a lot of calls from unknown numbers that you truly need to be allowed to come through, it might be a waste of time to attempt to get these apps fine-tuned.
I have looked in my “missed call” list late in the day only to find I’ve missed some important calls using these apps. So, it becomes a decision as to what is most important, missing these calls or filtering unwanted attempts.
Report spam texts to your wireless carrier
Copy and send any suspicious or spam messages to 7726, which spells SPAM, so your carrier can investigate. Don’t worry, messages forwarded to 7726 are free and don’t count against your text plan.
All the major carriers use that same number for reporting, and typically if you forward a spam text to that number your carrier will ask you to provide the number that the spam came from. They will take action against that number, but as we discussed earlier that will do little good if the number you’re reporting has been “spoofed,” and wouldn’t be used again anyway.
If the spammer happens to use your number in its attempts, and someone reports spam as coming from your number, you may be in for a challenge to prove it wasn’t really you doing the scamming.
When it comes to text messages and security, using a little common sense and making the most of your phone’s and carrier’s privacy features can help you handle spam messages more efficiently.
It may not be possible to stop all unwanted messages, but being diligent in using the above messages “should” cut down on the number of them you receive.