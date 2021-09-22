Longtime Rogersville Police Department officer and current Detective Travis Fields was appointed the city’s first Public Safety Director by the Board of Mayor and alderman during last week’s meeting.
Before making the appointment, however, the BMA had to create the new position, which oversees both the police and fire departments.
Vice Mayor Brian Hartness, who made the motion, said he would like the new position to begin immediately.
“I think he would do an awesome job coordinating everything that needs to be coordinated between the police department and our fire department,” Hartness said. “Anything he can do to help us stay in compliance, I think it would be an awesome thing.”
Alderman Todd Biggs added, “This will go hand-in-hand with some of the park issues and security. He can help facilitate cameras and officers going through there.”
Fields’ salary stays the same, but the RPD will have to hire another officer. An existing officer will be promoted into the detective slot that Fields is vacating.
The job duties approved by the BMA state that the Public Safety Director will ensure that all officers are provided with the training, equipment, and information necessary to compete their job functions in an effective, efficient and safe manner.
The primary duty of the position is to manage all municipal public safety departments, including police and fire.
Duties of the Public Safety Director
1. Directly supervise public safety officers on shift.
2. Provide leadership, supervision, and direction to public safety department subordinate employees and carry out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.
3. Evaluate rewards, incentives and discipline for subordinate officers.
4. Promote, hire, or discharge officers.
5. Develop long term plans to improve departmental operations.
6. Develop an annual budget.
”Make sure your department is improving”
Fields is approaching 30 years in law enforcement, most of which has been on the Rogersville Police Department.
“With law enforcement changing the way it is, now more than ever you’ve got to make sure your policies and procedures are correct,” Fields told the Review after last week’s BMA meeting.
Fields added, “You want to make sure that your training is right, and you need to make sure your department is improving and growing, and no just staying the same way it is. All that’s changing with the fire department and everything else. We want to make sure all of that is in line, and that’s what this Public Safety Director position will be responsible for doing.”