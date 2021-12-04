When Luke Lackey, Cherokee High Class of 2021, was in high school he didn’t necessarily think he would wind up being an electrician, but an opportunity to become a dual enrollment student during his senior year changed that.
Lackey took a few Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes while he was at Cherokee, primarily within the health science and culinary arts programs, but wasn’t sure what he wanted to do after he graduated. That is, not until he had a chance to do some hands-on learning in the Industrial Electricity program at TCAT in Phipps Bend.
Lackey said he heard plenty about dual enrollment while he was at Cherokee, and even knew plenty of students who completed dual enrollment coursework on site at Cherokee through our partnership with Walters State Community College. However, he decided to look into it a little more when he learned that Hawkins County students had the opportunity to leave campus and attend classes at the TCAT facility in Phipps Bend.
Upon researching the different programs available at the Phipps Bend facility, Lackey landed on Industrial Electricity primarily out of an interest in the theory of electricity, and some limited experience working as an electrician’s helper on odd jobs here and there.
That all set in motion experiences that would change the trajectory of Lackey’s career plan. He said, “Once I had a chance to get into the lab and do some hands-on work, I realized it was a lot of fun, and that it was what I wanted to do for a living.” He went on to praise his instructors, “ Rick Dibble and Scott McDonald have been amazing instructors; they do great training us with real world scenarios and experiences.”
While he was in high school and enrolled as a dual enrollment student, Lackey worked with Rick Dibble, who has since retired. After graduating last May, Lackey enrolled with TCAT full time and has been working with instructor Scott McDonald to complete his training.
Lackey said he expects to finish his training and sit for his electricians certification sometime in February. That is a little more than a month sooner than he would have been able to had he not accumulated more than 100 hours of training as a dual enrolled student before graduating from CHS.
When he finishes in February, Lackey plans to remain in Hawkins County and go to work for a company that focuses on residential electrical work.
When asked if he planned to work for another company or start his own business, Lackey said, “I will go to work for another company for at least a little while to continue learning. Even when you get out you won’t know everything, especially the business side of working for yourself, so I think I will work for someone else to start.”
To that end, Lackey feels confident he will be able to find a job without much trouble.
He said, “The school (TCAT) does a great job helping us find an initial placement. There are lots of companies around here who will come to TCAT first when they have an opening, and will ask for recommendations for candidates to hire.”
Local labor market data looks promising for Lackey as well; in Hawkins County and the surrounding areas, there are nearly 100 openings for electricians annually.
Furthermore, the market for electricians in our area is expected to grow by 10%, which equates to about 74 new positions in addition to the typical number of annual openings.
The future looks bright for Luke Lackey, and many others just like him who have gotten a head start on the training they will need to enter the workforce thanks to dual enrollment opportunities.