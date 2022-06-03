Emily Wood named permanent Mount Carmel City Manager after stint as interim

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen named Emily Wood the town’s new City Manager after serving as interim since March 18.
“She has been with us long enough and proven herself well in taking over,” Mayor Pat Stilwell said as she made the official motion. “She does a great job.”
Wood formerly served as the town’s Certified Municipal Finance Officer and was promoted to interim shortly after former City Manager Mike Housewright announced his resignation on Feb. 24 to accept a position in the private sector.
“I am excited for the opportunity and am happy that the board trusts me to fill the position,” Wood told the Review. “I like the opportunity to work with the board. Before (as CMFO), I didn’t have a lot of interaction with them. It’s nice to build relationships with them and help move the town forward.”
“The city has some pretty big challenges ahead of it,” Housewright said at his last meeting as the board discussed hiring his replacement.
It was with those aforementioned challenges in mind, he said, that Housewright suggested Wood for the interim position.
“From what I understand, the workforce is spooked right now,” Housewright said at the time. “With my departure, they are unsure about what is coming next. I hired Wood in large part because of her ability to do just this very thing.”
He added, “For the four and a half years that I have worked here, I have lived a life where I could anticipate being fired at any time. I brought her in to give you the opportunity, should I be fired or accept something else, she could step in. She has the capacity, skillset and education.”
Housewright and the board had a tumultuous relationship, as various board members and past mayors threatened (unsuccessfully) to fire him or eliminate his position and give his authority to the board as a whole.
Alderman Steven McLain asked from the time Wood was first offered the interim position whether this would violate any state policies by holding the responsibilities of both the City Manager and CMFO.
Wood noted that a new employee has already been hired to handle taxes and all accounts payable so that she is no longer doing that job. She explained that, as long as these duties are handled by someone else, there is not an issue.
Wood was appointed interim at the current City Manager salary rate of pay plus 10 percent with a severance agreement for the term of her interim position plus six months. At the time, Aldermen McLain and Jim Gilliam voted ‘no’ and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk abstained; however, the board unanimously voted to move her to the permanent position.