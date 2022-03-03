Jason Roach pulled his resolution to purchase new vans for two VFW funeral details from the County Commission agenda during Monday’s meeting at the request of the Budget Committee.
Roach was encouraged by some commissioners, however, to let it proceed to a vote. He noted that the vans are utilized by both the Bulls Gap and Church Hill VFWs to preside as color guard over the funerals of Hawkins County vets are in disrepair and need to be replaced.
The funeral service, which is provided at no cost to the families of vets, includes a 21 gun salute, playing of Taps, a Chaplain, and the presentation of an American flag to the deceased vet’s closest living relative.
The vans are needed to transport the VFW funeral details to the cemetery along with their gear. Roach had proposed making the van purchases using funds from the county general fund’s unassigned fund balance.
“I wouldn’t pull it,” said Commission Danny Alvis. “I would go with it, and amend it not to exceed $80,000.”
Commissioner Nancy Barker said she’d spoken to VFW members who informed her they presided over 70 funerals in 2020, and another 70 in 2021.
“When you think 140 different funerals that they held a ceremony for, if you’ve ever been to one of those ceremonies they do an excellent job,” Barker said. “If we can help them out it would be a good thing for us to try to do.
During the Feb. 22 Budget Committee meeting the committee voted 5-1 (with Roach opposed) to table the request and pursue other avenues for the expense such as using federal COVID stimulus funding.
Roach presented the committee with a quote for two new vans at approximately $44,000 each, although he told the commission Monday he’d since learned that the purchases could be made for much less by utilizing the state bid.
He told the commission although his plan was to pull the resolution due to lack of support from the Budget Committee, he wanted to bring it to the floor for discussion so that commissioners know he is looking for other avenues of funding.
“What the Budget Committee suggested, and I think it was a fair suggestion, was to look at ARRPA money (federal COVID stimulus) that we could apply for through the Ad Hoc Committee,” Roach said. “After I received the quote from Rogersville Chevrolet I was able to look at the state bid, and from what I understand, we can use state bid prices for non-profit organizations…that we could get them considerably cheaper. It may not cost $80,000, but that’s the official quote that I had.”
Former commissioner Charlie Freeman, who is a veteran, addressed the commission, stating that it should support the van purchases.
“These veterans are deserving of all they get,” Freeman said.
Commission chairman Rick Brewer said no one on the Budget Committee was opposed to the van purchase.
“They were just against taking it out of the undesignated fund balance, because we’re setting a precedent that any worthy cause can come and ask for money, and if we do for one we’ve got to do for all,” Brewer said. “If you would amend this, Commissioner Roach, i think it would pass. But there needs to be an amount (of the expenditure listed in the resolution) and that it’s not going to come out of the undesignated fund balance.”
Roach said he would follow the proper channels of applying for funding through the Ad Hoc Committee before bringing it back to the commission for a vote.