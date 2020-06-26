ROGERSVILLE — A crowd estimated at almost 250 gathered last Saturday evening, June 20, 2020, for the annual Hawkins County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner.
Held at the American Legion Post in Rogersville, the event was well-attended by 18 candidates for the First District U.S. Congressional seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Phil Roe, and the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Lamar Alexander.
Chairman Billy Reeves welcomed all of the attendees, with a prayer for America’s future offered by Rev. Sheldon Livesay.
During the event, members of the Hawkins County Young Republicans were honored by local legislators, and one of their number, Jim Jenkins, was invited by his grandfather, former Congressman Bill Jenkins, to lead in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing of the National Anthem performed by Morgan Hunter.
Lena Hewitt, Rep. Gary Hicks, and Nancy Barker, Commissioner and Executive Director of the Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce, presented Congressman Roe with a hand-stitched Quilt of Valor in recognition of his years of military service.
Rep. Hicks and Sen. Frank Niceley presented Roe with a proclamation from the State’s General Assembly recognizing his many years of public service, as well as his years of medical service as an OB/GYN physician.
Former Cong. Jenkins, who acted as Master of Ceremonies, introduced each of the candidates who were present and made closing remarks.
Present for the event were:
FOR U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES — First Congressional District — Jay Adkins, Chance Cansler, John Clark, Rusty Crowe, Steve Darden, Josh Gapp, Diane Harshbarger, David Hawk, Timothy Hill, and Nichole Williams.
FOR U.S. SENATE — Byron Bush, Roy Coope, George S. Flinn, Jr., Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, Kent A. Morrell, David Schuster, and Dr. Manny Sethi.
The delicious meal was prepared by Jo Anderson and staff, of Hale Springs Inn Catering.
Current officers of the Hawkins Co. Republican Party are: Billy Reeves, Chairman; Eloise Edwards, Vice Chairman; Donna Sharp, Secretary; Casey Sivert, Treasurer; Lawrence Gray, Vice Treasurer; and Tom Kern, Outreach.
Current officers of the Hawkins Co. Republican Women are: Eloise Edwards, President; Sarah Davis, Vice President; Harriett Leeper, Secretary; and Donna Sharp, Treasurer.
The local GOP headquarters is located at 110 South Church Street in Rogersville.
