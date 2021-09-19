There’s no better place to experience fall than Bays Mountain Park, and for its 50th Anniversary year, BMP is celebrating the new season with Fall Fest.
“Some may remember the fall festivals that Bays used to host from the late 70’s through the early 90’s,” Park Manager Rob Cole said. “We’re happy to be bringing this event back for our 50th year and hope that families will enjoy it.”
Bring the kids for a fun-filled day that’s free with park admission! Enjoy kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including pumpkin painting, animal mask crafts, airbrush tattoos and more. When you visit, you’ll receive an activity map at the gatehouse to guide you through your day.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visit the Bays Mountain Amphitheater for live music. Tap your toes among the trees to sets every hour and a half, including headliner Monroeville at 4 p.m.
Come hungry and enjoy food trucks in the park, or pack a picnic lunch for the family to enjoy at BMP’s picnic tables. No need to bring your dessert, though—head down to the Lily Pad Pavilion at 3 p.m. for a cake walk! You can win baked goods donated by local bakeries.
“This anniversary year has been full of wonderful celebrations that have brought our community together,” said former Kingsport Mayor and BMP 50th Year Celebration Committee Chair Jeanette Blazier. “Fall Fest will round out a great calendar of events and bring people to the park during one of its most beautiful seasons.”
All kids’ activities are while supplies last. The Fall Fest is also a great day to explore the park with Nature Quest! Complete ten items on this scavenger hunt to earn a prize. Learn more about Nature Quest at baysmountain.com/nature-quest.
To learn more about Bays Mountain Park, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.
About Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,550 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.