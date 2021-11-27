Good hygiene is an important part of keeping your pet healthy. Grooming, the American Kennel Club says, is an important and skilled profession that does much more than just keeping your pet looking good.
Here are some questions the AKC recommends to ask any potential groomer:
1. May I see your facility?
Some important things to look for are a clean, well-ventilated space with sturdy tables and tubs. Look at the products they use and make sure they’re products designed for pets and not humans.
2. What services do you provide?
Most groomers provide services like brushing, shampooing and trimming your pet’s hair. But also ask if they provide like any other hygiene services, such as teeth brushing or cleaning.
3. May I watch while you groom my pet?
It’s not unreasonable to want to watch, especially the first time your pet is groomed.
4. What kind of training do you have?
Grooming training can vary, the AKC says, from on-the-job training to apprenticeships and mentoring programs. Your groomer may have even went to a school for grooming. No matter what kind of training they have, asking about it gives you a good idea of their level of investment and expertise.
5. How will my pet be housed?
Ask how your pet will be contained when not on the grooming table. Pets not being groomed must be secured in a crate or a designated play area with the owner’s consent. The crates should be single occupancy with clean padding, plenty of air and in view of personnel.
6. Do you have a first aid kit?
Groomers should have a first aid kit in plain view. Staff members should be familiar with the kit and it should be well stocked.
7. Do you carry liability insurance?
It can be an awkward question to ask, but you need to know if your groomer has insurance in case your pet is injured while in their care. Their policy should cover any medical expenses incurred.
8. What do you do in case of emergency?
While we hope they never have to use that plan, you should ask about the groomer’s emergency or disaster plans and get to know them yourself.
9. How much will my grooming cost?
Ask how much each service costs to avoid any sticker shock. The cost of a grooming can depend on the size of your pet and the length of their coat, which may also vary by season.