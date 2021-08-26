We’ve all heard the old saying, there are no atheists in foxholes.
The catchphrase for 2021 might be, there are no anti-vaxxers in ICUs.
My 86-year-old grandmother grew up in a rural Southeast Kentucky hollow that make’s Loretta Lynn’s Butcher Holler look like downtown Knoxville. She’s tough, she’s strong, and she’s stubborn, and she was dead set against being vaccinated, even after President Trump was vaccinated.
I’m sad to say I think her pastor had a lot to do with that decision. Then she caught the COVID and ended up in the ICU. With God’s help that tough old bird survived and today she’s back to normal.
But, she’ll tell you that suffering from COVID in the ICU sure wasn’t any fun, and today she is vaccinated.
There have been many, many news stories recently about former anti-vaxxers in ICUs across the country expressing extreme regret for their earlier decision not to be vaccinated.
Nearly everyone in my family is dead set against being vaccinated, until they catch the virus themselves. Case in point, my cousin in Mississippi. She and her daughter are caretakers to my 91-year-old aunt, and none of them are vaccinated. They believe vaccination is a government plot of some sort. I’m not real clear on their reasoning.
Unfortunately my cousin is now in the ICU suffering from COVID. It’s a horrible, horrible ordeal. We take for granted the ability to breath until we can’t breath. By all accounts, my Mississippi cousin is no longer an anti-vaxxer.
Vaccines have been around in some form for centuries. Buddhist monks drank snake venom to develop an immunity to snakebites. In the late 1700s the first smallpox vaccine was developed.
There was a time in human history when massive numbers of people were wiped out by the smallpox virus on numerous occasions. Now we have a vaccine, and only the poorest, most undeveloped countries in the world even know what smallpox is.
Look it up. It’s a hard way to die.
In the late 1800s Louis Pasteur developed the first vaccine for cholera, another disease that wiped out millions during pandemics throughout human history.
The same with typhoid, tetanus, rabies, polio, and even the flu. Before there was a vaccine these diseases killed millions of people. Huge chunks of the world population were wiped out by plague after plague after plague until science came up a vaccine.
Today these diseases which terrified past generations are all but forgotten. But we shouldn’t forget, because history tends to repeat itself. There’s always going to be a new disease, and hopefully there will always be scientists willing and able to find us a vaccine — like they did this time.
So if you take only one thing away from this little article, it should be this:
When your car breaks down, you don’t go to your dentist to find out how to fix it. When you need to choose investment funds for your 401-K you don’t ask for advice from your dog groomer.
You go to the experts.
When it comes to medical decisions such as whether or not to be vaccinated, don’t take your advice from your politician, your pastor, or the talking head on the so-called TV news networks.
You take your advice from your doctor. You take your advice from the scientists who know what they’re talking about.
Don’t be the guy in the ICU saying, “I wish I’d been vaccinated.”