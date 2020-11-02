Betty Lou Barrett

CHAPIN – Betty L. Barrett, 82, passed away on September 30, 2020 at her home in Chapin, SC. She was born on June 11, 1938 in Burlington, VT to Thomas and Betty Purcell. Betty was raised in Vergennes, Vermont and Newburgh, NY before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1955 where she graduated from South Mountain High School.
Betty married Bascom “Buck” Barrett on July 20, 1956. They were happily married for over 64 years and raised two children, Bob and Betty Ann. Their life together as a military family took them to many places in the United States and abroad.
Betty received her undergraduate degree in Political Science from St. Mary’s University and her teaching certificate from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX. She also received two Master’s degrees; the first in Public Administration from the University of OK, and the second in Counseling from East Tennessee State University.
Betty’s love of children naturally led her to a career in teaching. She taught in Texas, Okinawa, Guam, Germany and Tennessee. As a teacher, she had a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of students. Later Betty worked as a social worker where she assisted countless children, individuals and families.
Betty was preceded in death by parents; brother, Tom and son, Bob. She is survived by husband, Buck; daughter, Betty Ann; sister, Carol in Lexington, KY and close high school friend, Beverly Spenser Ryan in Phoenix, AZ.
Services will be private.