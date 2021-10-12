On Friday Governor Bill Lee appointed Rogersville attorney William Phillips to complete the term of Third Judicial District Circuit Judge Thomas Wright, who retired earlier this year.
The term ends Sept. 1, 2022, and Phillips said he intends on seeking the Republican nomination for that seat in the May, 2022 primary. He was scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday morning at the Hawkins County Courthouse and assume the judge duties immediately.
The Third Judicial District includes Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
Phillips has practiced law since 2002 and is an attorney at the law firm of Phillips and Hale which has been in business in Rogersville since 1916.
He earned his J.D. at the University of Memphis and his bachelor’s degree at the University of the South, Sewanee.
“It is an honor to be appointed Circuit Court Judge by Governor Bill Lee after an extensive vetting process,” Phillips told the Review. “The 3rd Judicial District has a legacy of exceptional judges. Judge Wright exemplified what it meant to be a fair and just judge. I am humbled to fulfill his term and am dedicated to serving all citizens in the 3rd Judicial District.”
Phillips added, “I want to thank Governor Lee for the confidence he has placed in me. I look forward to serving as Circuit Court Judge and kicking off my campaign to retain the position.”
Among his clients, Phillips serves as city attorney for Church Hill and for Rogersville, where he succeeded his father Bill Phillips who had served as Rogersville City Attorney since 1976 before passing away earlier this year.
Phillips and his wife Erika live in Rogersville and have two sons, Will, 12, and Mack, 10.
On Friday Gov. Lee also announced the appointment of former assistant Public Defender Brent Bradberry as 24th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge.
“These two qualified Tennesseans will bring valuable experience to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m honored to announce their appointment and confident they will serve our state with the highest integrity.”