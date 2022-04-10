There is an anxiousness welling up in people as pastors and church members alike are beginning to anticipate a “Go Tell Crusade” August 28-31 somewhere in the Rogersville area.
This isn’t just any revival and possibly Rogersville has never seen what organizers expect, that would utilize a 5,000 seat tent or stadium for church members to bring friends to hear evangelist Rick Gage a former football coach who has an amazing story.
Gage has made several trips to Rogersville beginning in 2020 to explore the spiritual climate for a crusade. The day a final decision had to be made was January 6th. For those that remember, that was the night 6-10” of snow was predicted. Nashville and Knoxville were blanketed, but snow went north and south of Hawkins County and mysteriously roads remained clear allowing 30 pastors to show up and another 10-15 to join on “zoom” calls unanimously voting to host a crusade.
The next event will have taken place by the time of this article as members of area churches meet at East Rogersville Baptist to become “ticket captains”. A ticket captain promotes tickets to members of their church for a “fund-raising” banquet to be held on May 23rd. This is one of the more critical pieces of the crusade. The “Go Tell Crusade” ministry has patterned their teams, their fundraising and crusade after the Billy Graham Crusades. Traditionally, Billy Graham did crusades in the largest American cities while Rick Gage gears his efforts in moderate sized communities.
Gage held a crusade in Morristown in 2019 at the Expo Center with 17,000 attending and saw 1,000 decisions for Christ. Gage heard about Rogersville through a connection of Morristown’s First Baptist Church and Of One Accord Ministry.
Pastor and Joint Crusade team leader John Butler sent out a recent request inviting pastors to be involved and join in the “ticket captain” event April 7th. He said, “This crusade has the potential to bring revival into all our churches. As we spend time praying together and preparing for the crusade, I promise God will reward our faithfulness with a great harvest that will be evident in all the churches that participate.”
Gage stated the last meeting that prayer will be the key success element. He said, if we pray, God will greatly reward the efforts, but without prayer, the crusade would turn out to be no more than a large church service. Gage said every church in the area needed to recruit a crusade Prayer Team and constantly seek God for that harvest.
The following day after ticket captain training, April 8th, on Tuesday, team captains will be trained. The crusade is broken down into duties and a team captain is selected to head up each area, recruiting volunteers that will fulfill the duties needed in each of these areas critical to the success of the planning, organizing and implementation of the crusade.
As the organization is put together and leaders and volunteers work closely together, there will be more information made available. There is still time for churches to become supportive and join the crusade team. Call East Rogersville Baptist Church for more information at 272-2496.
All churches should be encouraging their members to attend the next event which is the Kick-Off Banquet to be held Monday, May 23rd at Hope Community Church, 4163 US 11W, Rogersville