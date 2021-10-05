The Cherokee Lady Chiefs Junior Varsity volleyball team defeated Greeneville in 3 sets to claim the District II AA tournament title.
Ava Morgan and Nicole Bradley were named to the All-Tournament team. Leah Lipe was named Most Valuable Player for the tournament.
The tournament was a double elimination bracket with Greeneville, Chuckey Doak, West Greene, and Grainger County High Schools.
The Cherokee Lady Chiefs are coached by Head Coach Ashley Wilson and assistant, Kayla Jennings.
Seniors take giant step toward life after high school
Last week was College App week at Cherokee High School. Abigail Lyons, Upward Bound Education Specialist, worked in conjunction with the Cherokee Guidance office to provide seniors opportunities to complete and submit applications for 4-year universities, 2-year community colleges, and career technical colleges.
Sixty-five percent of the 2021 graduating class submitted 306 college applications during the week-long event. Other events during the week included a free financial aid workshop for seniors and parents, Tennessee Promise scholarship work session, preparation for senior ACT day on October 5th, and Senior Supply Day with Jostens for cap and gown orders.
Soccer and Volleyball honor seniors
The Cherokee Lady Chiefs Soccer and Volleyball teams held senior nights respectively last week. Holly Miller, Alyssa Hutchinson, and Orianna Williams have a combined 11 years of athletics and leadership for our Lady soccer team. Their commitment, dedication, and advancement of a positive team culture is quite a legacy. The Lady Chiefs Volleyball team bid farewell to Gracie Weems, Cassie Cooper, and Randi Fletcher whose athletic prowess and leadership continue this week as the Lady Chiefs Volleyball team host the District II AA tournament October 4-7, 2021. Good luck, seniors!
It’s not dirt; it’s soil
The legacy of Jim Wells, retired Agriculture Science teacher, manifests through the exceptional instruction and service of his two former students, Kevin Helton and Kimberly Wilhoit, Cherokee’s current Ag Science instructors.
Mr. Helton and Mrs. Wilhoit led a team of students to compete in the East Tennessee Regional Land Judging competition last week at Holston Farms in Knoxville. FFA team members included Gemma Brooks, Lacy Collier, Rebekkah Pinkston, and Leah Lipe while Kohl Ferguson and Kylie Sams competed on Cherokee’s 4-H team.
Congrats to the FFA team for placing 5th in regional competition. Rebekah Pinkston took 9th, Lacy 10th, Leah 29th, and Gemma 30th high in individual honors for the East Tennessee Region.