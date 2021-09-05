Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?
Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going to call the lessons “Know the Truth” series and number them # 1, # 2, # 3 etc. By know I mean appreciate and or comprehend God’s instruction, the Bible, in as deep an understanding as possible, then using it wisely or in a beneficial manner while in this life. This will be Know the Truth series # 6.
Let’s begin this lesson with some of Solomon’s wisdom found in Ecclesiastes 1:1-2 where we are taught that the wisdom of the world is vanity. So, again the question from lesson # 5; do we trust the Bible? We’ll see as we study the subject of Emotional Intelligence from the Bible. No, it is not a subject hard to understand or grasp, it is just plain and simple Bible teaching for the every day life of a Christian trying to get their soul to heaven out of this sinful world.
In Revelation 16:15 Christians are admonished to have our life always on guard as to prevent our spiritual nakedness in this life—walking naked in the presence of our fellowman.
Then in 1 John 5:7 we are clearly told that the message is that God is light and in Him is no darkness, and that true fellowship is to walk in the light of the message—this is the only place we enjoy the cleansing blood of Jesus.
Having laid groundwork in the last five lessons we are now ready to see what God expects of His children—Christians, in the area of Emotional Intelligence:
FOUR SKILLS/ABILITIES THAT MAKE UP YOUR EMOTIONAL INTELLENGENCE:
1. Self-Awareness/Conscience; (ability to accurately realize your own emotions and identify your tendencies across situations.)
• We all have a conscience and we know if out heart is right with God and His desires (1 John 3:20-21).
• We all know whether or not we are drawing near to God by having our minds pure and unmixed from the ways of the world (Hebrews 10:22).
• We all know when we are telling a lie—personal condemnation. We know when we are departing from the faith and following the ways of the world and false doctrine (1 Timothy 4:1-2).
•
Let’s be honest; we know better than to follow our feelings (emotions), because the Bible tells us so! In place of finding fault with others maybe it would be good to face ourselves in front of a mirror.
2. Self-Management/Supervision; (ability to use your “awareness” of your emotions to direct your behavior in a manner that edifies.)
• We are broken down if we fail to rule our own spirit (Proverbs 25:28).
• Controlling our emotions (anger) and controlling our spirit is mighty in the sight of God (Proverbs 16:32).
• As Christians, we are taught to grow in grace: adding temperance to our knowledge and adding patience to our temperance each day (2 Peter 1:6)
3. Social Awareness/Appreciation; (ability to pick up on the emotions of others and understand what is going on with them.)
• Christians are taught to do good to all whenever to opportunity is there (Galatians 6:10).
• Example: Paul taught the Christian life right in the middle of a political and social environment while on trial for his life (Acts 26:28).
• Even when another apostle (Peter) is scripturally wrong Paul addresses the issue with him (Galatians 2:11).
• God is calling all Christians through the gospel to this ministry (2 Corinthians 1:22).
4. Relationship Management/Control; (ability to use your awareness of your own emotions and those of others to accomplish dealings successfully.)
• Without and free of self-interest (attitude) look to the interest of others (Philippians 2:4-5).
• Laying aside the trends and ways of the world, be led by the spiritual things of the gospel of Christ (Romans 8:5).
• The truth: you can’t love God and hate someone else (1 John 4:20)!
And yes, the Bible clearly teaches the Christian exactly what kind of person they are to be in this life! The real question: are we listening and heeding?
Watch for lesson # 7
If you have a Bible question or comment, please call Marshall Stubblefield @ 423 272 2404.