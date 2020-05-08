EMORY, VA — Bransen Brewer, of Mooresburg, will be honored during Emory & Henry College’s Awards Day.

Brewer has earned the award for Outstanding Senior in Human & Health Performance.

Awards Day honors students in their majors who have maintained a high GPA and produced outstanding work. Each academic department chose students based on their merit and dedication to their field of study.

