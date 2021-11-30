The 20th annual Earn Your Turkey 5K Fun Run was held Thanksgiving Day through Of One Accord Ministry Thursday morning with a good field of runners entering. The 3.1 mile run is held each year to raise money for the Christmas food program distributed through the ministry’s two Hawkins County food pantries.
“The Earn Your Turkey fun-run is simply that,” stated Sheldon Livesay, ministry leader. “The reward for running is not a ribbon or trophy, but being able to go through the “turkey” line for 2nds without feeling guilty.”
Livesay explained the race was started 20 years ago by a young man that moved here from California. He organized the run, recruited volunteers and did the fundraising for T-shirts. After about 5 years, he moved away, but running enthusiast expected the race to continue, so Of One Accord’s staff come in on Thanksgiving Day to see it continue.
Livesay also stated, the Earn Your Turkey run does one thing most other races don’t have a way to offer. We try to get good shots of individual runners and then post them for these runners to keep.
Livesay said he ran for 20 years, entered multiple races and doesn’t have a single photo to show for all of it. He expressed that was one of the goals of this run to give back to the runners, a way they could remember the Thanksgiving run.
Early morning temperatures warmed up slightly over the weeks lows with a sunny morning making it a near “perfect” event for those that ran.