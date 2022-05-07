Friday's storm downed trees across Hawkins County, including a tree that fell on the back half of Rogers Tavern, which was built by Rogersville founder Joseph Rogers in the late 1790s.
The tree hit the back half of the structure, however, which was constructed in the late 1800s, and was being removed Saturday by Emmanuel Tipton from Wes Manis Excavating.
Tipton said he didn't see much damage to the roof and he anticipated being able to get it off the roof without further damage.
Rogersville Building Inspector Steve Nelson said that during his preliminary inspection Friday night he didn't see any damage to the structure, but he would be taking a closer look after the tree is removed.
The Rogersville Heritage Association, which owns Rogers Tavern, is raising funds and applying for grants to restore the original section of the tavern which faces Rogers Street. Many famous historical figures have stated in rogers Tavern including Andrew Jackson and William Clark from the famous exploration duo of Lewis and Clark.
The newer section of the structure, which was built in the late 1800s, will be removed.