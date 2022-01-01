Planning a wedding? You won’t want to miss the Something Blue Bridal Fair at the historic General Morgan Inn on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The special event, which will be held from noon-3 p.m., connects brides with wedding experts, according to Patricia Bohon, director of sales at the hotel.
“This bridal fair is a one-stop shop for all things weddings,” Bohon said. “We bring the area’s top experts to one location to help brides plan their storybook weddings.”
Admission is $12 in advance online at www.generalmorganinn.com, via Eventbrite, or can be purchased on the day of the event at the hotel for $15.
Participating wedding pros, in addition to the General Morgan Inn, include: Cakes by Kathy, First Horizon Bank, the Barn of 1810, Grand True Value Rental, Henny Penny Sweets, Moments to Remember, the Warehouse at Wilson Hill, Filomena’s Floral, Southern Belle Bridal & Tuxedo, Creamy Cup, MK Photography, Musicality! Mobile DJ Service, Artistic Printers, Katrina Serene Photography, Nunn Photography, Rocky Top Smokehouse, Now Event Group, Simply Elegant Catering & Bakery, and Greeneville Real Estate & Auction.
This is the 12th year that the hotel has hosted the popular event. “Something Blue is a wonderful partnership between the General Morgan Inn and all of the vendors,” Bohon said. “Together, we make the bridal fair a day to remember.”
Registered brides receive a nice swag bag upon entry and are eligible to win door prizes during a drawing at 2:30 p.m. “Our brides are given a bingo card upon entry and obtain signatures from participating vendors to be eligible for the drawings,” Bohon said. “We have really nice giveaways this year, including $200 in vendor bucks for five lucky couples.”
For more information on the Something Blue Bridal Fair, call Bohon at 423-787-7510.
About the General Morgan Inn
The General Morgan Inn offers 50 beautifully detailed rooms, a presidential suite and executive apartment in historic Downtown Greeneville. The hotel boasts Brumley’s, an award-winning restaurant with three distinct dining rooms, and a lounge featuring a wide selection of quality cocktails and a Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiasts’ award-winning wine list.
The restaurant is currently open for dinner, Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. The hotel also has a Grand Ballroom and Garden Terrace, popular venues for corporate meetings, retreats and weddings.
The hotel, constructed in 1884, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America, the official program for the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information on the hotel, located at 111 N. Main St., go to www.generalmorganinn.com or call 423-787-1000.