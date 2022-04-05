Why did you decide to run for this office?
We have been fortunate to have the same District Public Defender, Greg Eichelman, since the creation of the Public Defender system in 1989. Mr. Eichelman has done outstanding work advocating for the people in the Third Judicial District.
When he took office, he started out with two Assistant Public Defenders and one administrative assistant covering four counties. He has expanded this office to nine Assistant Public Defenders, two investigators, an office manager and four administrative assistants.
When Mr. Eichelman announced his retirement, I knew that I wanted to continue his legacy advocating for every person in this district whether or not our services are needed. I am at a point in my life where my son has a family of his own, and I have the time that is necessary to dedicate to this position.
I have been an Assistant Public Defender for over 17 years working throughout this district. I have met a lot of amazing people and have seen the struggles that plague our communities. I have always and will continue to go the extra mile for people in my professional and personal life.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am proud to say that I am a product of the Third Judicial District in my education. I graduated from Cherokee High School in 1991, where I played basketball and softball. I graduated from Walters State Community College where I was enrolled in the Legal Assistant program. I decided to further my education at Tusculum College where I got my bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management. I went to law school in Nashville where I commuted twice a week for four years to the Nashville School of Law.
My relevant employment background consists of my years of experience at the Third Judicial District Public Defenders Office. I was hired in November 2004, and since then, I have worked in every county in this district. I have handled cases from the lowest misdemeanor to murder. I have had numerous jury trials and have won cases in the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
If elected, my top goal is to continue to advocate for the citizens in this district. I want to serve the people of this district with integrity. I want our clients to know that they will be treated with respect and kindness while they are represented by this office.
My second goal is to make the public defenders office a valuable community resource to get information. If you need help with getting someone in treatment, getting information to get your driver license reinstated or getting information regarding housing, I want you to be able to contact our office to get pointed in the right direction.
My third goal is to utilize the internet and social media to get information to our clients. If there is inclement weather or another pandemic shutdown like we saw the past couple of years, I want our clients to be able to find information needed on a Third Judicial District Public Defenders Office Facebook page.
The office for which I am running is an eight-year term. The accomplishment that I would strive for is to continue strengthening and expanding this office. The work that we do is so incredibly important, and the people in this district deserves someone who will continuously fight for them.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I believe that in order for one to be a good supervisor, one must first be a good coworker. I am always willing to help my coworkers whether it is volunteering to help in court, go with them to speak with a client, brainstorming potential trial strategies, or just listening to any issues that they may have.
I will be a hands-on Public Defender appearing in court on a regular basis, not sitting in my office while everyone else does the work. I will keep the lines of communication open with the people in my office and with our clients. I feel that I am the most qualified candidate because I have spent the last 17 years watching Greg Eichelman carry out his duties with integrity. I have learned from the best.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
You should vote for me because the overall experience that I bring to the table is unmatched. You should vote for me because I have been in our courts for over 17 years helping our friends and neighbors through hard times, and I do this with kindness and compassion. You should vote for me because I am well respected throughout the courts of this district. You should vote for me because I have excellent negotiation skills, but I never back down from a challenge. You should vote for me because my clients count on me to use legal reasoning and common sense when advising them about their case. Most of you will never need the services of my office, but you should rest assured that my office is here fighting for your Constitutional rights as we fight for our clients’ rights. That is why you should vote for me.