The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office brightened the Christmas season for 40 children Saturday with a $150 Walmart shopping spree as part of the department’s annual “Christmas with a Cop” program.
The children’s names were obtained from the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.
In pre-COVID years the HCSO would host a party at the sheriff’s office, serving lunch to children and their families before giving them a ride to the Rogersville Walmart in an armored vehicle.
Due to the pandemic, this is the second consecutive year the children have met deputies at Walmart with one group of 20 coming in the morning and one group of 20 in the afternoon.
Each child was then paired up with a deputy who escorted the child through Walmart and let him/her pick out anything they wanted within the $150 limit.
“Several of them bought bicycles,” said Stacy Webb who helped organize the program. “I saw some baby dolls, fishing poles, beef jerky, and skates were popular. I seen one of them had a hoverboard. Some of the older children bought tablets, and some of the older girls got makeup. A lot of them bought clothes.”
Webb added, “We had the Grinch there to greet kids, and Walmart had someone there dressed up like Olaf from Frozen.”
When their shopping spree was completed children received vouchers for either Hardee’s or Taco Bell to go have a meal.
The annual HCSO Christmas with a Cop program isn’t possible without donations.
Anyone interested on helping them get a head start on next year can drop off donations at the Sheriff’s Office lobby Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.