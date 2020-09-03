Hawkins County Board of Education members said a heartfelt goodbye to outgoing member Bob Larkins at their August 17 meeting.
Larkins has served eight years on the board and chose not to seek a third term. His seat will be filled by McClure Boyd, who won an unopposed race for District 1 in the August 6 county general election. Boyd will be the only new face on the board following that election.
Larkins served two four-year terms on the board, serving from 2012 to 2020. He also served as the board’s Vice Chairman during the 2015-2016 school year and as Chairman from 2016 through 2019.
Larkins was unable to attend the meeting in person, but he did participate via the Zoom meeting.
A person of character, leadership and compassion
“Tonight is bittersweet,” said BOE member Debbie Shedden. “I can personally say that you couldn’t ask for a greater person of character, a greater person of leadership, and a more thoughtful and compassionate person to serve our school system. As I have come to appreciate, we are, first and foremost, a family.”
Shedden also gave a shout-out to Larkins’ wife, Kathy Larkins, who taught at Mount Carmel Elementary School for 20 years. She noted that, combined, the couple served the school system for 28 years.
“On behalf of Hawkins County School, our employees, our students and the board, we thank you for your time, your service and your leadership—not to mention your friendship,” Shedden said. “You will be missed.”
The board also presented Larkins with a plaque and flowers.
“It has been a pleasure and a true honor”
“As Debbie said, it is a bittersweet moment for me,” Larkins said. “I have learned so much in eight years, there’s not enough time to tell you. One of the most important things that I learned is what a family is and the quality of people that we’ve got in our school district. I’ve had the privilege of working with four different directors of schools during these eight years — Charlotte Britton, Steve Starnes, Dr. Reba Bailey, and now Matt Hixson— and there’s no doubt in my mind that these individuals are committed educators and true professionals. Their heart and soul has been poured into serving our kids and our community, and working with our board. It has been a pleasure and a true honor to serve with the board and with the staff, and getting to know all the players who make this thing work.”
He also praised the system’s teachers and administrators for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic and their ability to make online teaching work smoothly.
In closing, he noted that he is “leaving a good friend behind” in Director of Schools Matt Hixson.
“I have been thoroughly impressed with Matt since day one,” Larkins said. “He is a quality man of professionalism, I have a lot of confidence in him, and I know he’s going to lead our district, even after I’m gone. I don’t question his character and his judgment. Even though I’m not on the board, I’ll still be an ally and resource of Hawkins County Schools, and you’ll be able to call on me if need be.”
“For better or worse, I’ve learned from you”
BOE Chairman Chris Christian also recounted the day that he and Larkins met.
“We came on this board together,” Christian said. “For better or worse, I’ve learned from you, friend.”
He added, jokingly, “I’m envious. You’ve spent eight years on here, and I’ve got four more to go.”
Hixson also added, “Thank you for your trust and for not making a judgement on the California guy without a meeting. I wish you the best as you do some traveling and spend more time with your family in the future.”
New staff members
Hixson also welcomed the new faculty and staff members who are joining the system for the 2020-2021 school year.
Patrick Fraley has been named Supervisor of Attendance for the system, replacing Dr. Greg Sturgill, who was recently named Volunteer High School principal.
Fraley has also held several other roles throughout the system. He was a finalist for the Hawkins County director of schools position in 2018 and was a semi-finalist for the Rogersville City School director of schools position earlier this year. He served as principal of Greeneville High School since 2012, and was Cherokee High School principal from 2008 through 2012. He also worked in the Hawkins County central office from 2007-08 and was assistant principal at Cherokee from 2002 to 2007.
Ronald Coffey has been named assistant principal at Surgoinsville Middle, replacing Kristen Davenport, who is now the school’s principal.
Former Surgoinsville Middle Principal Rodney Robertson has been named Principal at Carter’s Valley Elementary to fill the position vacated by Bobby Wines, who, sadly, passed away earlier this summer.
Debbie Presnell has also been hired as Hawkins County Schools’ first grant writer on staff.