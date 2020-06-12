TUSCALOOSA, ALc— The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring.
Among the graduates were two Hawkins County students:
• Camilia McNew, of Church Hill, who received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; and,
• Carolyn Terry, of Bulls Gap, who received a Master of Arts.
The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1, the school said.
