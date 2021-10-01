A Rogersville couple who were indicted on one count of felony vandalism for dumping raw sewage onto the property of their former in-laws in 2019 accepted a plea agreement last week reducing their charge to a misdemeanor.
Robert Mark Price, 55, and Patricia Ann Price, 53, both of 807 Old Hwy 11-W, Rogersville own and operate Price Septic Service in Lakeview.
Each pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Sept. 24 to one county of vandalism under $1,000, a Class A misdemeanor.
They were both indicted last year by the Hawkins County Grand Jury on one count each of vandalism over $2,500, ad Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years if convicted.
Robert and Patricia Price were each sentenced on Sept. 24 by Judge Alex Pearson to 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation and a $250 fine.
Although no restitution was ordered by Pearson, in 2019 the the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued a $20,000 civil penalty and assessed an additional $3,617 in clean-up costs on Price Septic Service and Robert Price, for “dumping untreated raw sewage near streams that empty into Cherokee Lake”.
Robert Price signed a statement on Feb. 18, 2019, admitting to dumping raw sewage at the end of a driveway on property belonging to his former in-laws earlier that day.
According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. that evening the victim had been contacted by a neighbor that someone was dumping raw sewage at the end of his driveway on W.E. Price Lane off Route 66-N north of Rogersville.
When he looked out his second-story window, the property owner observed the dump in progress being perpetrated by Robert Price.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Sanders responded to the property around 8:30 p.m. that evening when Price returned to the septic dump and began spreading lime over it.
Gary Murrell, who was Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director at the time, was also dispatched to the scene due to the septic dump taking place in close proximity to a designated watershed — Stock Creek, which drains into Cherokee Lake.
Sanders and Murrell followed Price back to his office at 807 Old Highway 11-W, where Price signed a written statement admitting to the sewage dump.
Murrell stated in his report that the septic dump was contained and didn’t reach the watershed.