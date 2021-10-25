GREENEVILLE – The Cherokee boys cross country team captured its first-ever conference championship when it won the Twin Lakes Conference meet by one point over host Greeneville Thursday.
The Chiefs scored 28 points to Greeneville’s 29 for the title, the first in school history.
“It was a great end to a great season,” said Lisa Kirkpatrick, Cherokee cross country coach. “A great way to end the season.”
Cocke County was third with 69 points.
Senior Henry Brooks led the way with a runnerup finish to Greeneville’s Morgan Leach, who set the pace with a time of 17:31.3. Brooks ran the 5K in 18:28.8.
“I knew that we were close,” Kirkpatrick said. “I told the boys at practice the day before that we were close and if they would dig down that we could be conference champions and send our three seniors out for the first time ever as conference champions and they all dug down. It was an amazing surprise.”
Cherokee had five runners finish in the top 10 to earn All-Conference honors: Brooks, Connor Armstrong, Jordan Hughes, Jayden Ward and Dustin Bryce Elliott.
“The cool thing is three of those are sophomores,” Kirkpatrick said. “Connor, Jayden and Bryce are just sophomores. I’ve talked to a couple of people and we’ve got a good shot for next year to improve even more.
“Us being in the small school classification now opens it up for more of them getting a chance to go to state,” said Kirkpatrick, who is assisted by Kasey Houck.
With injuries and attrition, Cherokee’s girls team was down to one, so the Lady Chiefs were not in position to win as a team at the conference meet.
Cherokee’s lone female runner, Neyla Price, however, placed fifth to finish All-Conference, as well. The junior finished the Beacon School course in 25:17.4.
Kirkpatrick said the team has steadily improved all season.
“They all knocked several minutes off their time,” she said. “Greeneville was our first race of the season and most knocked at least two minutes off their time from the beginning of the season.
“The boys team is really coming together. They practice together and they do stuff together. That’s what makes the big difference. They’re not just competing with other teams. They’re competing for order in the team. And all are pushing each other to make each other better,” Kirkpatrick said.
While the future is bright, there’s still business to take care of in 2021. Tuesday, all schools competed in the region at Daniel Boone. (Results not available at press time.) Berths in the state cross country meet were at stake.