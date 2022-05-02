The Mount Carmel sewer department will soon have a new belt press installed as part of the 20-year plan to repair the town’s ailing sewer plant.
The town will use a portion of their federal COVID-19 relief funds to purchase the equipment, which is estimated to cost between $150,000 to $200,000. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the purchase at their April 28 meeting.
The town has recently received several different pots of grant money. In November of 2020, the town received a $147,074 Direct Appropriation Grant, which was part of the federal COVID-19 relief funds. Then, the town received an additional $72,921 in 2021 as part of this same grant.
Acting City Manager Emily Wood told the BMA that this money has to be spent by the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year on June 30 and can only be spent on specific things, such as infrastructure, sewer repairs or paving.
“We have a desperate need for a belt press,” she told the board. "We are pushing to get something on site ASAP."
The board approved the proposed budget amendment that added the aforementioned grant money into the sewer fund to cover this expense. Any of this money left over was put back into the general fund.
20-year sewer repair plan
After hearing from engineer Dean Helstrom of Vaughan and Melton in July of 2021, the board authorized the firm to begin the first Phase of a 20-year plan to repair the town’s ailing sewer plant.
The first phase, which could take up to three years to complete, is broken down into two parts with phase 1a estimated to cost $1.9 million and phase 2a $3.5 million. The total 20-year plan is estimated to cost $17 million.
Phase 1a will include Headworks (mechanical screen and compactor, piping and valves); Anoxic Basins (Primary Clarifier Retrofit) mixers and controls; Sanitary Sewer GIS Map; Site Work grading; concrete demolition/tank cleaning; electrical; metal fabrication; and painting.
In late 2021, the town also received $800,000 from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Local Relief, which they appropriated into the sewer department budget in December to go towards these repairs. Each municipality received half of their allotted ARPA funds in 2021 and will receive the other half this year.
Housewright told the BMA in December that the second allotment will also go towards these sewer repairs.
Coup appointed as new attorney
In other news, the BMA appointed Allen Coup as the new City Attorney following John Pevy’s March 29 resignation.
Coup works alongside Joseph May (Surgoinsville’s City Attorney) at the Law Office of May and Coup in Mount Carmel.
According to the office’s website, Coup has extensive experience in the preparation of Wills, Powers of Attorney for Health Care and Financial matters, simple Estate Planning and Administration of Estates. He also handles general civil litigation such as contracts, land disputes, deeds, divorce, family and general domestic law, personal injury and wrongful death and is available to discuss issues of special concern to or about senior citizens. He is licensed in all Tennessee courts and the United States District Court and is a past president of the Hawkins County Bar Association.