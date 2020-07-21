Rogersville City School to waive out-of-district tuition for 2020-2021 school year

Though students residing outside of the Rogersville City School district boundaries have had to pay tuition in years past in order to attend the school, this won’t be the case for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Everybody is aware of where we have been in the last few months with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said J.T. Stroder, the school’s newly-appointed Superintendent. “It’s placed a lot of hardships on families financially.”
Thus, he suggested that the board consider waiving this fee for the 2020-2021 school year. In the past, out-of-district students have had to apply to the school and pay an annual tuition.
For students not residing within the city of Rogersville but within Hawkins County, the annual tuition was $450 for one child; $850 for two children; $1,200 for four children; and $1,750 for five children.
For students residing outside of Hawkins County, the annual tuition was $1,500 for one child; $1,900 for two children within the same household; $2,250 for three children; $2,250 for four children; and $2,800 for five children.
The fee schedule also specified that, if a student is a city resident and moved into the county during the school year, the tuition was pro-rated.
“We’re still going to accept applications, and we’d still like to screen on the front-end,” Stroder added.
He noted that the school brings in around $95,000 per year from this tuition.
“If we have an additional 13 students who enroll, that would cover the $95,000 (through state funds),” he told the board. “Anyone that we enroll above that would be additional revenue that we weren’t planning on.”
“I think that, during this time, especially with the economy and the uncertainty that is out there, this is a good gesture,” Board Chairman Reed Matney added. “Families are struggling just to make it day-to-day. I think this is a step in the right direction to do our part for our community.”
Board member Todd Biggs asked if the out-of-district students who are accepted with no tuition will be “grandfathered in” next year so that they do not ever have to pay the annual tuition.
“We will be very up-front in our communications that we’re just waiving it for the 2020-2021 year, but this is a rate that you can revisit every year,” Stroder said.
“With this kind of uncertainty, it gives us a chance to look at it every year,” Matney added.
“This school year is going to be unique anyway,” said board member Dr. Scott Trent. “With the (beginning of the school year) presentation we've seen from Hawkins County, and I assume ours is very similar, there's a good possibility that we'll be stepping back anyway. But I'm in favor of waiving the fee for this coming term.”
This also came after RCS saw a decrease in enrollment over the past couple of years. This is something that former Superintendent, Becky Isaacs, had brought up with the board at several recent meetings before she retired on July 1.
In the end, the board voted unanimously in favor of Trent’s motion to waive the fee.